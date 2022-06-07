ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabine Parish, LA

Drowning at Toledo Bend Dam spillway

By Steve W Stewart
kjas.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sabine Parish Sheriff Office says a drowning occurred late Monday afternoon at the Toledo Bend Dam spillway. According to Sheriff Aaron...

www.kjas.com

natchitochesparishjournal.com

Early Morning fire at the Mariner’s

From Fire Chief John D. Wynn, Jr. This morning, at 04:14 a.m. The City of Natchitoches Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire at The Mariner’s Restaurant. Engine 1, Engine 3, truck 1, Rescue 1 and C2 were dispatched to the scene. Firefighters arrived on scene and found flames showing through the roof. A call back page for all off duty firefighters was sent out and Fire District 6 was requested for mutual aid. No further details available at this time and no reported injuries from this incident.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in June 11 Burglary Case in Moss Bluff

Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in June 11 Burglary Case in Moss Bluff. Moss Bluff, Louisiana – On June 11, 2022, at approximately 10:35 pm, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a burglary that occurred in the 3300 block of North Perkins Ferry Road in Moss Bluff, Louisiana during night hours on June 9th . They are asking anyone that may have any information or video footage to contact CPSO at 337-491-3605 or email [email protected].
MOSS BLUFF, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita Parish car crash claims the lives of man and 2 juveniles

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Louisiana State Police Troop F, on Friday, June 10, 2022, around 11:40 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 34 south of LA Highway 840-1. Police reported that 68-year-old George Barmore, 12-year-old Emory Barmore and 12-year-old Layla-Grace Barmore died in the crash, all of West […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for Hit-and-Run After Crashing Into a Marked K-9 Unit with Emergency Lights On

Louisiana Man Arrested for Hit-and-Run After Crashing Into a Marked K-9 Unit with Emergency Lights On. Louisiana – According to Sheriff Steve Prator, a Blanchard, Louisiana man was arrested after he hit an occupied patrol car near the scene of an earlier crash. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, June 10, 2022, at approximately 2:44 a.m., a 1996 Ford Ranger collided with a marked Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit that was blocking the roadway during a railway crash investigation. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office unit activated its emergency lights to close down LA 173 at Smith Lane. A brief chase north on LA 173 ensued. Caddo Fire District 1 was asked to close the road to protect the first responders who were working on the previous incident. The suspect came to a halt when he came across Fire Engine 122, which was blocking the highway.
BLANCHARD, LA
KSLA

Submerged vehicle recovered in Caddo State Park

KARNACK, Texas (KSLA) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) received a call on June 8 about a fully submerged vehicle near the boat ramp of Caddo State Park. The caller indicated the vehicle had been in the water for an extended period of time. The information was forwarded to Texas Game Wardens (TPWD) for further investigation because they primarily work with drownings or water recoveries.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

Traffic accident involving 18-wheeler on Highway 169

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Fire Department is working a traffic accident on Hwy 169 at Lee Road involving an overturned 18-wheeler. Beauregard Fire advised the public to use caution while traveling through the area as first responders and safety crews remain on scene working the accident.
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Mobile home burns on Avilia Street in Sulphur

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A mobile home burned on Avilia Street early Friday afternoon. Video showed the mobile home burned through. Sulphur fire officials said the call to the 200 block of Avilia Street came in at 12:05 p.m. The home was being renovated at the time and was...
SULPHUR, LA
East Texas News

Hillister man arrested on stalking charge

WOODVILLE – A Hillister man was arrested on Friday and charged with stalking. Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford said that on the evening of June 3, deputies with the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on County Road 2340 in reference to “an unwanted individual” on or near the premises.
HILLISTER, TX
kjas.com

Early morning fire destroys home on the east side of town

A fire that broke out early Saturday morning on the east side of Jasper quickly spread and destroyed the single story structure. The volunteers of the Jasper Department were dispatched to the location ion Highway 190 East, right across from radio station KTXJ, shortly before 4:00 and arrived to find the home completely engulfed in flames with fire coming from both ends of the house.
JASPER, TX
KPEL 96.5

Starks Man Catches Shark Near 210 in Lake Charles

First and foremost, I am no "shark-ologist". I could have researched and found out exactly what kind it is, but even looking at the comments about what type of shark it is, no one could actually agree. We can agree, that this is 100% of the shark family, but in my opinion, it's a Bull Shark.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KTAL

Victim in fiery Hwy 80 crash identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man who died in a fiery multiple car crash on Highway 80 was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner Thursday. The coroner says 56-year-old James Ellis Dowden died in the May 27 collision. The crash involved three vehicles. A pickup truck was heading...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPLC TV

La. 108 reopens following chemical leak at Indorama

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - La. 108 has reopened following a chemical leak at Indorama, authorities said. During the process of clearing a tank for maintenance, a pyronaptha mixture spilled, impacting soil and air quality, according to Damien Fryoux, with Indorama. The mixture contained benzene, he said. La. 108 was closed...
SULPHUR, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas inmate escapes by walking off work detail

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An Angelina County inmate escaped from the jail late Thursday night after walking off a work detail. The sheriff’s office released a statement identifying the inmate as 36-year-old James Wheeler. He stands roughly 6’0″ tall, weighing 180 pounds with sandy blond or light brown hair. Deputies say he was last […]
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Armed stranger shows up at Jasper County church service

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - After a church member spotted a stranger armed with what appeared to be a handgun at a Wednesday night service, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is urging local church congregations to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity. The incident occurred at a church in...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Missing Buna girl found safe and sound

Officers with the Jasper County Sheriff's Department reported on Thursday that, Kelli Hagen, the 14 year old Buna girl, who was reported missing earlier this week had been found. Officers said Hagen was at a home in the Beaumont and that she was safe and sound.
BUNA, TX
KPLC TV

Police: 2-pound brick of cocaine found during I-10 traffic stop

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana authorities say a 2-pound brick of cocaine was found during a recent traffic stop on I-10. Detectives with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T.) Criminal Patrol Unit stopped a 2018 Ford Fusion traveling eastbound on I-10 between Vinton and Sulphur for a traffic violation, according to Sgt. Brenda Treadway, with the Lake Charles Police Department. The stop happened around 1:12 p.m. on Monday, June 6.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - June 8, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 8, 2022. Kordell Joseph Rashaan Guillory, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies. Benjamin Author Mackey, 25, Lake Charles: Illegal use of a motor vehicle with the intent to harm. Logan Ray...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

