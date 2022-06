ALLEN PARK -- School’s (almost) out for summer for the Detroit Lions. The Dungeon of Doom podcast is back before the Lions head into the summer break. Hosts Kyle Meinke and Ben Raven offer their take on five standouts from the team’s offseason program. It’s an interesting list, with in-depth conversations on quarterback Jared Goff, receiver Quintez Cephus, defensive lineman Alim McNeill, prized rookie pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson and the ultimate wildcard in cornerback Jeff Okudah.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO