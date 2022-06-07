ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The State

One killed, another hurt when car runs off highway and crashes into trees, SC cops say

By Noah Feit
The State
The State
 5 days ago

One person was killed and another was injured Monday when a car ran off an interstate and smashed into several trees, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 3:15 p.m. on a section of Interstate 26 running through Orangeburg County , according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

A BMW sedan was driving west on I-26, toward Columbia, Tidwell said. Near the 164 mile marker, the car ran off the right side of the highway and into the woods where it collided with multiple trees, according to Tidwell. That’s in the Bowman area, about 5 miles past the junction with Interstate 95.

The driver of the car was injured and taken to an area hospital, Tidwell said. Further information on the driver’s condition was not available.

A passenger in the car was killed, according to Tidwell. There was no word if the passenger died at the scene or was also taken to a hospital.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the passenger after notifying the next of kin.

Information about if any of the people involved in the wreck wore seat belts was not available.

There was no word what caused the car to veer off I-26, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Monday, 417 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2022, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,194 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 13 people have been killed in Orangeburg County crashes in 2022 , according to DPS. There were 45 deaths there last year, DPS data shows.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Comments / 0

Related
wach.com

Passenger killed in single-vehicle Richland County collision

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision that resulted in a passenger of the vehicle's death. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Passenger dead after head-on collision in Lexington County. Jones said the collision happened around 9:20...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 95#Traffic Accident#Sc#Bmw#Columbia#The Highway Patrol
coladaily.com

Coroner identifies man killed in head-on collision near Leesville

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified a man killed in a collision near Leesville. Fisher said 64-year-old Bobby Joe Price died at a local hospital from injuries sustained in the crash, which happened around 11 a.m. Friday on Highway 378 near the Lake Village Drive intersection. South Carolina Highway...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

One dead, one injured in tractor-trailer crash in Lexington County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead and another sustained life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Lexington County. Highway Patrol said the crash happened Friday morning around 11:10 a.m. on Highway 378 and Lake Village Drive. A Ford Ranger was traveling east on Highway 378 when...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Driver arrested after allegedly crashing car into Columbia restaurant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said Sunday that a driver accused of running into a Columbia restaurant was in custody. The male suspect and the damaged car were found near Decker Boulevard. Police say the motive stems from a conflict with a female acquaintance that works at Jimmy John’s on Garners Ferry Road where the incident happened.
COLUMBIA, SC
swlexledger.com

One dead in Friday morning crash in Lexington County

Hollow Creek, SC 06/11/2022 (Paul Kirby) – One person has died following a head on collision that occurred on US Hwy. 378 northwest of Lexington Friday morning. According to Master Trooper David Jones of the SCHP, the crash occurred at about 11:10 a.m. near the intersection of Hwy 378 and Lake Village Road.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Columbia police arrest man accused of intentionally crashing into Jimmy John's restaurant

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators have found a man they believe intentionally crashed into a Columbia restaurant - and then left the scene. According to Columbia Police, the crash happened around 9 a.m. on Sunday. The driver slammed into the Jimmy John's restaurant at 5910 Garners Ferry Road - the Woodhill Shopping Center. Photos from the restaurant show significant damage suggesting the car went a considerable distance into the restaurant.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

I-26 in Newberry County reopens after tractor-trailer crash closed it for hours

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Westbound lanes of I-26 in Newberry County have reopened but side roads are still congested from a shutdown that lasted hours on Saturday. The crash involved an overturned tractor-trailer that was seen on state traffic cameras lying across both lanes of travel at mile marker 85. According to Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster, the contents of the truck were also thrown from the truck.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
The Charleston Press

Investigation ongoing after man found dead on Johns Island

Charleston, South Carolina – The shooting death of a man in Johns Island on the evening of June 10 has prompted an investigation by the Charleston Police Department. According to authorities, Charleston police officers and Charleston County sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Bozo Lane near Dunmovin Drive at around 10:30 p.m. in response to a report of shots being fired in the area.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Pedestrian dies after crash on Dorchester Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A pedestrian has died after being struck by a truck Thursday afternoon in North Charleston. Police responded to the crash which happened just before 3:00 p.m. on Dorchester Road near Oscar Johnson Drive. A female pedestrian was struck by large box truck and was taken to an area hospital where […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD provides update on chase that led to crash at Two Notch and West Beltline

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department provided an update on a chase that led to a crash at Two Notch Road and West Beltline Boulevard Thursday. Deputies say they conducted a traffic stop on a reported stolen vehicle when the driver took off and eventually crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Two Notch Road and West Beltline Boulevard. Investigators say four juvenile passengers were in the car, and all of them were taken to the hospital to treat their injuries. Authorities say one of the passengers was significantly injured.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
3K+
Followers
426
Post
810K+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy