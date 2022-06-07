ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

GoFundMe set up for Saint Francis shooting survivor

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gTVXI_0g2x3cH300

TULSA, Okla. — A GoFundMe is available to help a survivor of the Saint Francis shooting.

The fund is set up for 19-year-old Farah Grissom. The description of the fund states Farah is a medical assistant at the Warren Clinic, where an active shooter shot and killed four people and himself on Wednesday.

The fund says Farah hid under a desk during the shooting and made eye contact with the shooter while he made a phone call. It says Farah was also present when the shooter fatally shot himself.

“Assuming she was next, she hugged her knees when another shot rang in Farah’s ears and the shooter was dead,” says the fund description.

Words from Farah herself are also included. She describes what she experienced and how she personally knew three of the four shooting victims.

“I was that woman under the desk. The sounds, smells, and sights that occurred will forever live in my mind,” says Farah. “It all just feels so impossible to comprehend. I loved them all and I will forever be grateful that I knew them.”

The fund is set up to help with therapy costs and dealing with trauma. It says, “She’s worried about her paycheck and the future of her career.”

You can donate to help Farah here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Funeral held for Dr. Preston Phillips

TULSA, Okla. — The funeral service of Dr. Preston Phillips had words of remembrance from those who loved him as well as moments of song on June 11 at Boston Avenue Methodist Church. People said Dr. Preston Phillips was a caring medical professional and a man who was always...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Francis, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Woman charged with domestic assault and child stealing

TULSA, Okla. — A dispute over babysitting money has lead to a woman being charged with domestic assault and child stealing, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). On Friday night, officers responded to an abduction of a 5-year-old girl near 15th and Memorial. When officers arrived on scene,...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gofundme#Violent Crime#The Warren Clinic#Cox Media Group
KTEN.com

One is in the hospital after home burns down

COALGATE, Oklahoma (KTEN) -- Anita Richardson says she and her daughter and sons were out of the house, but her husband suffered major burns and is now in the hospital. She says they lost so much more than just property. Her husband tried to rescue their pets. "We lost four...
COALGATE, OK
KTUL

2 dead in Vian shooting, 3rd person injured

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – Two people were fatally shot Friday in Vian. The Sequoyah County sheriff told 40/29 News in Arkansas that the people fatally shot were a woman and her ex-husband. Another person was shot and taken to a hospital, and he’s expected to survive. The shooting...
VIAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New Miss Oklahoma crowned Saturday

TULSA, Okla. — Thirty six candidates from across the state of Oklahoma competed for the title of Miss Oklahoma on Saturday. Megan Gold, Miss Bricktown, was crowned the winner at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa. Gold receives a $25,000 cash scholarship to further her education and will...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Saint Francis victim Amanda Glenn laid to rest

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The funeral for 40-year-old Amanda Glenn on Thursday afternoon lasted about an hour. The service at Broadway Baptist Church in Sand Springs, while somber, also provided those in attendance with an opportunity to celebrate the life of Amanda Glenn. Pastor Rusty Gunn of Church That...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
65K+
Followers
114K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy