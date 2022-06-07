GoFundMe set up for Saint Francis shooting survivor

TULSA, Okla. — A GoFundMe is available to help a survivor of the Saint Francis shooting.

The fund is set up for 19-year-old Farah Grissom. The description of the fund states Farah is a medical assistant at the Warren Clinic, where an active shooter shot and killed four people and himself on Wednesday.

The fund says Farah hid under a desk during the shooting and made eye contact with the shooter while he made a phone call. It says Farah was also present when the shooter fatally shot himself.

“Assuming she was next, she hugged her knees when another shot rang in Farah’s ears and the shooter was dead,” says the fund description.

Words from Farah herself are also included. She describes what she experienced and how she personally knew three of the four shooting victims.

“I was that woman under the desk. The sounds, smells, and sights that occurred will forever live in my mind,” says Farah. “It all just feels so impossible to comprehend. I loved them all and I will forever be grateful that I knew them.”

The fund is set up to help with therapy costs and dealing with trauma. It says, “She’s worried about her paycheck and the future of her career.”

