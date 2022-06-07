ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Gardeners’ World host to unveil blue plaque for first female landscape gardener

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11kS6r_0g2x3Yh100

Gardeners’ World presenter Rachel de Thame is to unveil a blue plaque in honour of Britain’s first professional female landscape gardener.

The BBC broadcaster, 60, said Fanny Wilkinson “blazed a trail” for women to work as gardeners at the “highest level”.

Wilkinson held an honorary position at the Metropolitan Public Gardens Association (MPGA), a charity whose mission was the formation of gardens and public parks that would create green “lungs” in London.

Within two years she had persuaded the charity to pay her, becoming Britain’s first professional female landscape gardener, and she went on to create more than 75 public gardens.

De Thame said: “Fanny Wilkinson was a horticultural pioneer. She blazed a trail for those women who work as head gardeners, garden designers and landscapers at the highest level today.

“Many of her gardens survive, including Vauxhall Park and Paddington Street Gardens, and remain a great asset to the capital.

“And yet, few of us will immediately know her name. English Heritage is to be applauded for this blue plaque, which will bring Fanny Wilkinson’s considerable achievements to prominence once more.”

On Tuesday, de Thame will unveil the plaque outside Wilkinson’s former flat in Shaftesbury Avenue, central London, where she lived between 1885 and 1896.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SFb9N_0g2x3Yh100
Rachel de Thame at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2008 (Fiona Hanson/PA) (PA Archive)

Wilkinson was a campaigner for the protection of open space in London and the plaque looks out on to the open space she laid out 130 years ago.

English Heritage historian Rebecca Preston said: “For her role as an early professional female landscape gardener, a promoter of women’s horticultural education, an advocate for women’s rights, and a campaigner for the protection of open space in London, Fanny Wilkinson deserves to be better known.

“She is to be honoured with a plaque at the place where she really established her career and laid out an adjacent piece of ground.

“Her legacy is to be found not just in the larger parks and the many gardens created from London’s disused churchyards, which she was also responsible for, but in the multitude of small open spaces – such as the one that still lies opposite this building – to be found throughout London.”

English Heritage previously said it was working to address the “historic gender imbalance” within the blue plaque scheme as only 14% of more than 950 plaques commemorate women.

The charity has been encouraging people to nominate more notable female figures from the past for a blue roundel.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Teenager used drone to spy on Russian convoy and help Ukrainian military

As Russian tanks and trucks rumbled close to their village, a Ukrainian teenager and his father stealthily launched their small drone into the air to spy on them. Working as a team, they took bird’s-eye photos of the armoured column moving towards Kyiv and pinpointed its co-ordinates, swiftly messaging the precious information to the Ukrainian military.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plaques#Blue Plaque#Gardeners World#Vauxhall Park
Daily Mail

Earthquake 30 TIMES more powerful than the horror 6.2 magnitude blast that rocked Christchurch in 2011 and killed 185 people could hit a major Australian city, researchers say

An earthquake 30 times more powerful than the devastating quake that struck Christchurch in 2011 could hit Adelaide, according to leading geologists. A team from Geoscience Australia have been digging trenches along South Australia's Willunga fault line, revealing evidence of significant seismic activity in the past. Dr Dan Clark said...
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Duke of York ‘banned from public parts of Garter Day service’

The disgraced Duke of York has reportedly been banned from appearing in public at the Garter Day service in Windsor amid a claim he had been keen for a return to royal duties. Andrew, who missed the Platinum Jubilee celebrations after testing positive for Covid, will only be allowed at private parts of Monday’s ceremony, according to The Sun.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
BBC
newschain

Henry Arundell commits to London Irish with long-term contract

England prospect Henry Arundell has signed a new long-term contract with London Irish. The 19-year-old full-back was crowned the Gallagher Premiership’s discovery of the season on Tuesday night following a successful debut professional campaign. He has scored seven tries in 14 appearances for the Exiles, including a sensational solo...
WORLD
newschain

Jack Draper proud to crack world’s top 100 as focus switches to Queen’s

Jack Draper is proud to have cracked the top-100 ahead of his return to Queen’s Club. The 20-year-old is back at the cinch Championships looking to build on his quarter-final appearance last summer, which proved the catalyst for a fine 12 months where the Briton has won numerous ATP Challenger titles and risen in the rankings.
TENNIS
newschain

Rory McIlroy retains RBC Canadian Open title with superb final round of 62

Rory McIlroy hit a superb final round of 62 to retain his RBC Canadian Open title – before taking aim at rebel series chief Greg Norman. McIlroy, who started the day in a share of the lead with Tony Finau, hit 10 birdies in his eight-under-par round to finish two shots clear of the American on 19 under and land his 21st PGA Tour crown.
GOLF
newschain

Government’s Rwanda plan ‘is not safe’, court told

The Government’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda is “not safe”, lawyers have told the High Court. Migrants due to be given a one-way ticket to the east African nation as part of Home Secretary Priti Patel’s bid to curb Channel crossings, as well as campaign groups and a union, have asked judges to block their upcoming deportation flight.
IMMIGRATION
newschain

January 6 panel says evidence it gathered enough to indict Trump

Members of the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot said they had uncovered enough evidence for the justice department to consider an unprecedented criminal indictment against former president Donald Trump for seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Democratic Representative Adam Schiff, a committee member who...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
139K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy