Dallas, TX

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Yanga

culturemap.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Yanga is inspired by the story of Gaspar Yanga, an African prince who was...

dallas.culturemap.com

culturemap.com

Coppell Arts Center presents Briefcase Blues

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Coppell Arts Center will present Briefcase Blues, the only tribute to "Jake and Elwood" that has been in existence since 1983. Audiences will be treated to an evening of electric entertainment featuring audience interaction, world-class musicians, and the same great music for which the original Blues Brothers band was known.
COPPELL, TX
culturemap.com

Bruce Wood Dance presents Spring

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Bruce Wood Dance presents Spring, featuring a world premiere from guest choreographer Stephanie Martinez; the mainstage production of Joy Bollinger’s Slip Zone Suite commissioned by Dallas Museum of Art and inspired by its exhibition, "Slip Zone," and the Dallas premiere of Bruce Wood’s riveting interpretation of Rite of Spring, the classic work by Igor Stravinsky.
SPRING, TX
culturemap.com

Amon Carter Museum of American Art presents "Black Every Day: Photographs from the Carter Collection"

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Exploring more than 100 years of photographic representations of Black American experiences, "Black Every Day: Photographs from the Carter Collection" includes over 50 historical and contemporary art photographs and over 100 vernacular images. Works by iconic artists including Henri Cartier-Bresson, Roy DeCarava, Dorothea Lange, Deana Lawson, Gordon Parks, and Garry Winogrand, as well as unidentified community members, showcase the everyday moments of Black life, addressing themes of community, excellence, family, and labor.
FORT WORTH, TX
culturemap.com

Stomping Ground Comedy Theater presents Sassy Night Laugh

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Sassy Night Laugh is an SNL-style sketch show with a heavy feminine flair that’s written and performed by some of Dallas-Fort Worth’s talented performers that are female or LGBTQIA-friendly. The show will be filled with brand-new sketches from the team of writers.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Kitchen Dog Theater presents PUP Fest

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Written and performed by some of Dallas-Fort Worth's finest high school talent, the 21st Anniversary D-PAC PUP Fest will feature an afternoon of six world premiere staged readings mentored and developed through playwriting workshops with celebrated local artists Erin Ryan Burdette and Omar Padilla. This year’s fest will also include free master acting workshops for all PUP Fest student participants, led by area arts professionals Gloria Vivica Benavides and Tim Johnson.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Brit Floyd in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Brit Floyd, “The World’s Greatest Pink Floyd Show,” returns to the stage in 2020 to perform its brand new production, Echoes 2020. The show will include highlights from The Wall, The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals, and The Division Bell, as well as a show-stopping 23-minute "note-for-note" performance of the iconic era-defining song "Echoes" from Pink Floyd’s breakthrough 1971 album, Meddle.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
culturemap.com

Stomping Ground Comedy Theater presents Buzzed: An Improv Drinking Show

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Buzzed: An Improv Drinking Show is an interactive improv show that’s one part “Whose Line” and one part drinking game. Dallas’ best and brightest comedic improvisers take to the stage for an interactive show unlike any other.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Hidden History DFW presents Juneteenth Kickoff Tour

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Hidden History DFW will present Juneteenth Kickoff Tour. This entertaining and educational tour will explore the almost-forgotten history by visiting many of the sites that were instrumental in the development of vibrant African American communities throughout Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Arlington Museum of Art presents "Disney Art from Private Collections" opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. "Disney Art from Private Collections" goes inside the worlds and characters created by three of Walt Disney Animation Studio’s most talented and prolific artists: Frank Thomas, Ollie Johnston, and Andreas Deja. From personal collections including Deja’s own, visitors will see over 80 years of original and historic animation sketches, character studies, and concept drawings from Disney classics and deep cuts, including Alice in Wonderland, Peter Pan, The Lion King, The Princess and the Frog, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, The Rescuers, The Little Mermaid, and many more.
ARLINGTON, TX
culturemap.com

Big D Reads presents Magic & Comedy Fundraiser

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Big D Reads will highlight award-winning magician Trigg Watson for an afternoon or evening of family friendly high tech wizardry. A "not-your-average" magic show from a "not-your-average-magician," Trigg’s show will have audiences questioning what’s possible and laughing along the way.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Austin Marc Graf presents The Car Wash Gallery

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Austin Marc Graf will present The Car Wash Gallery, featuring five Dallas artists who will transform an abandoned car wash into an art gallery to help the Human Rights Initiative of North Texas.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Community Beer Company presents 8 Year Anniversary Party

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Community Beer Co. is making up for lost time. Their 8 Year Anniversary was back in 2021, but during the move to their new location they were unable to properly celebrate. After a two-year hiatus, they'e finally able to party with a gigantic '80s themed beer extravaganza.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden presents Pride in Bloom

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden will present Pride In Bloom in celebration of LGBTQ Pride Month. Guests are invited to savor items in the curated local Pride Pop-up Market in the Main Garden entry plaza. They may also visit the new mural installation featuring artists MOM and Will Heron, who are creating custom Birds in Paradise-inspired works.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Jordan Vineyard & Winery presents Jordan Big Bottle Party

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Jordan Vineyard & Winery will present Jordan Big Bottle Party. The evening will feature rare 3-liter, 6-liter, and 18-liter big bottles of Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon, new release Jordan wines, and pairings by local chefs Kent Rathbun of Imoto, John Tesar of Knife Steakhouse, Rhonda McCullar of Uchi, and Chef Adam Fiscus from Food Glorious Food Catering. The event will also include live entertainment by Dallas String Quartet.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Taste of Dallas

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Taste of Dallas, celebrating its 36th year, showcases the vibrant Dallas-Fort Worth culinary scene with tens of thousands of loyal attendees and dozens of interactive and engaging activities.
DALLAS, TX

