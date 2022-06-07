Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Yanga

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. "Disney Art from Private Collections" goes inside the worlds and characters created by three of Walt Disney Animation Studio’s most talented and prolific artists: Frank Thomas, Ollie Johnston, and Andreas Deja. From personal collections including Deja’s own, visitors will see over 80 years of original and historic animation sketches, character studies, and concept drawings from Disney classics and deep cuts, including Alice in Wonderland, Peter Pan, The Lion King, The Princess and the Frog, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, The Rescuers, The Little Mermaid, and many more.

