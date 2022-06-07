‘Keeping You Informed’ June 7th Radio Show to Feature Division of Corporations & Trademarks

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group has hired veteran finance exec Chris Malone as EVP, Head of Corporate Development. Based at AMG’s Los Angeles headquarters, he will work with the company’s senior management in M&A efforts and other corporate strategic initiatives involving capital markets, private equity and credit. Coming to AMG from his recent position as a principal at Stellex Capital Management, Malone played an integral role in financing notable AMG transactions during the past five years, including its 2018 acquisition of The Weather Channel and the purchase of several broadcast network-affiliated TV stations...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO