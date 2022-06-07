ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Providence family desperately needs van to bring son to doctor’s appointments

By Melanie DaSilva, Kait Walsh
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b3t8k_0g2x1cLT00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A mother in Providence is in desperate need of a specialized van that would greatly improve the life of her son.

Isabel Llavet and her son Dereck Silva moved to Rhode Island from Puerto Rico in 2017 but now they are having trouble getting from their home to doctor’s appointments.

“I’m going to cry because he’s such a great kid. He deserves to really just enjoy the time that he has here, and if whatever we can do, and that we have continued to do, to support him, that’s really just the goal. To highlight Dereck and his spirit and his energy,” his school nurse Erin O’Brien said.

Click here to donate

Silva is in 8th grade living with two forms of muscular dystrophy and was also recently diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

“When they’re about six or seven years old they lose their ability to walk,” O’Brien explained.

“Eventually his respiratory muscles won’t be able to help him breathe, it’s quite sad,” his physical therapist Stacia Berube added.

Silva knows what will happen to him and when.

“It won’t affect him cognitively at all. He’ll be completely aware of the whole process as it’s happening to him,” Berube explained.

Silva talked about the first seven years of his life in Puerto Rico.

“They didn’t want to give me a wheelchair so my mom bought me one from eBay and it was so big,” he recalled.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H7HI1_0g2x1cLT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ECLyt_0g2x1cLT00

His mom started to realize something may not be right with Silva when he was just a few years old because he used to fall a lot. She said she has to be his biggest advocate because insurance in Puerto Rico told her he didn’t need leg braces.

Since finding help and doctors was difficult there, she selflessly picked up their lives and moved to her parent’s home in Pawtucket with only a bag and $500 to get Silva checked out by Boston doctors.

Now they live in Providence and are grateful for the school system that has not just provided transportation to and from school, but a lot of support for Silva’s physical and mental health.

“And he participates in things,” Llavet added.

But they have a huge issue — they rely on public transportation for Silva’s many doctor apopintments or any time they need to leave the house.

“It takes us two public buses to arrive at the appointment, plus two other buses to come back home,” Llavet explained.

On top of the inconvenience of taking public transportation, Silva said sometimes he even gets hurt on the rides.

“Sometimes they drive so crazy, it happened two times that they stopped so fast, and when that happens, I cannot breathe,” he said.

“If we could get a transportation that is big enough, even if I cannot put the electrical chair in there, but the manual chair, it will be a big help for Dereck and for us,” his mom said.

Llavet has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for a vehicle to help bring Silva to his doctor’s appointments. So far they have raised $2,000 of their $35,000 goal.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 4

Tonimarie Donnell
5d ago

call Rides, it's a bus that will bring you anyways in RI. My dad uses them and he can take it with his electric scooter and they pick him up after his appt.

Reply
2
Related
ABC6.com

RI launches 1st human donor pasteurized milk program

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Kent Hospital’s Women’s Care Center has launched Rhode Island’s first pasteurized human milk program. The goal is to provide breastfeeding families an option to supplement breast milk through the program, which opens against a backdrop of a shortage of baby formula in the U.S., The Providence Journal reported.
KENT COUNTY, RI
rinewstoday.com

Business Beat: RI’s 1st new compassion center in 8 years, Sweetspot, will deliver statewide

First new center to open in more than 8 years will offer statewide delivery. For the first time in more than eight years, Rhode Island is getting a new medical cannabis compassion center. Plant Based Compassionate Care, doing business as Sweetspot Dispensary, is opening its facility at 91 Pershing Avenue in South Kingstown. Sweetspot was one of the winners in last year’s lottery to bring new compassion centers to the state. Since then, the company has been working closely with the RI Office of Cannabis Regulation (OCR) and the town of South Kingstown to secure all necessary licensing and approvals.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
GoLocalProv

White-Washing Hate Messaging in Rhode Island: Guest MINDSETTER™ Niedel

On June 2, Ponaganset High School, which services students from Foster/Glocester as well as students from around the area who are enrolled in their STEM and ARTS programs, were subjected to a racist, anti-LGBTQI incident. Several students went to school displaying Confederate flags. Along with the flags, there were other...
GLOCESTER, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Government
City
Pawtucket, RI
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
Providence, RI
Society
WPRI

Small Quake in RI Saturday Evening, Fourth in a Month

PORSTMOUTH, R.I. – (WPRI) For the fourth time in a month, parts of Rhode Island were shaken by an earthquake. At around 8:52 PM EDT, the Magnitude 1.6 quake hit near Portsmouth. While certainly not strong, the tremor was felt in Bristol, Barrington and East Providence, according to reports...
ENVIRONMENT
westobserver.com

Where politics is on the menu in Rhode Island

Morales raved about El Ninja, on Broad Street in Providence, while Ruggerio is a regular at Zorba’s Pizza & Pub, on Mineral Spring Avenue in North Providence. At El Ninja, I spotted a Rhode Island politician before I’d even ordered an appetizer. As I sat down on the patio, I noticed a familiar face at a nearby table, and sure enough, it was former House Speaker Gordon D. Fox.
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Muscular Dystrophy
WPRI 12 News

Adoption RI hosts 1st Annual Children First and Always ceremony

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The first annual Children First and Always Awards Luncheon was hosted Thursday at the Agawam Hunt Club in Rumford. The event, sponsored by The Center for Advance Practice at Adoption Rhode Island, honored several individuals who have shown exceptional leadership and dedicated time to making a difference in the lives […]
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Jordan Alexander

Missing Woman in Warwick, Rhode Island

Imagine a family member you love went missing. This type of tragedy occurs all the time, all over the world. Three weeks ago, a 44 year old female named Charlotte Lester disappeared. She was last seen in Warwick, Rhode Island. May 16th, near the 3400 block of Post Road in Warwick. Her dog was located around Belmont Park on May 17th, a day after she went missing.
WARWICK, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Puerto Rico
rimonthly.com

Three Outdoor Markets in Rhode Island Worth Checking Out this Summer

It’s time to ‘flea’ to this summer’s outdoor markets, which offer up a variety of freshly grown produce, locally made foods and sourced vintage clothing, art and furniture. Grab an iced coffee and a pastry, then show local artisans and food vendors some community love. Providence...
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Boston

Rhode Island man killed in single-car Foxboro crash

FOXBORO – Massachusetts State Police are investigating a single-car crash that killed a Rhode Island man early Sunday morning.It happened around 4:45 a.m. on Interstate 95 in Foxboro.Police said the driver, a 24-year-old from North Providence, was declared dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.The left and middle lanes of the road were closed for about three hours as police investigated.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy