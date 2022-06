NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - A father abducted his 1-year-old daughter, then shot and killed the child's mother Saturday in Newton County before turning his gun on the child and himself on Sunday morning in Clayton County, according to law enforcement. Investigators said they're still trying to figure out what triggered the violence, turning a quiet Covington neighborhood into the scene of a bloody nightmare.

NEWTON COUNTY, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO