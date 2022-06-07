ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Rockland County Teen Found Dead in Hudson River

By Bobby Welber
 5 days ago
A missing Hudson Valley teen was found dead in the Hudson River. On Monday, New York State Police confirmed police recovered the body of a missing swimmer in the Hudson River. New York State Police worked with other local agencies to locate the body of the missing teenager in the Hudson...

