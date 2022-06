New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced his latest rollback of Covid-19 restrictions: let the children under 5 go maskless. It’s one of the city’s last remaining pandemic rules still in place — until Monday — and has been a point of contention between Adams and a vocal group of parents opposed to the mandate in schools and day care centers. The toddlers in question are still not eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine, but Adams said he’s moving ahead with scrapping the rules as the city’s latest virus wave has begun to dissipate.

