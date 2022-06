What a pleasant surprise when news takes a happy turn. Gratifying as the tax breaks included in the state budget passed last week will be to the inflation-afflicted wallets of Virginia taxpayers — with a repeal of the state’s share of the grocery tax and an increase in the standard deduction from $4,500 to $9,000 per person — lawmakers also saw fit to take real advantage of the commonwealth’s flush coffers, to the potential benefit of all.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO