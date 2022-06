Update Saturday night: On Saturday, June 11, at about 6 p.m. 30-year-old Allan Thomas Vigil of Bath was arrested by the Fire Marshal’s Office and Bath Police Department while riding a bicycle on Denny Road in Bath. Vigil was taken into custody without incident. He has been charged with burglary and arson for the fire at Dike-Newell School in Bath. He has been transported to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset. He is expected to make his initial court appearance the first of the week. The Fire Marshal’s office was helped during the investigation by Bath Police Department.

BATH, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO