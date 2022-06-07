Tractor trailer crash cleared after causing delays on I-84 in Waterbury

BRIDGEPORT — Three northbound lanes of Interstate 95 were shuttered for more than five hours Sunday after a semi-trailer truck carrying watermelons overturned and caught fire. In an alert, the Connecticut Department of Transportation said the crash occurred around 10:40 a.m. between Exits 21 and 26. The incident forced...
BROOKFIELD — A Brookfield fire department said they responded to a rollover crash on Sunday amid a “busy” weekend filled with numerous other service calls. The Brookfield Volunteer Fire Company responded to 13 emergency medical calls and seven fire calls from Friday to Sunday, the department said in a Facebook post.
EAST HARTFORD — A 33-year-old woman was killed Sunday after crashing while driving the wrong way on Route 15, police said. Troopers were dispatched to area near Exit 91 shortly before 5 a.m. for a head-on collision involving a Honda Civic and Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to Connecticut State Police.
HARTFORD — A pedestrian is in critical condition after he was involved in a hit-and-run on Albany Avenue Saturday night, officials said. Hartford police said they responded to the intersection of Albany Avenue and Garden Street around 11:35 p.m. after a report of a motor vehicle and pedestrian accident.
SEYMOUR — A crash between a truck and a car on Route 8 early Friday left a box truck on its side and closed the highway for more than two hours, according to Seymour Volunteer Fire Department’s Citizen’s Engine Company No. 2. The crash occurred in the...
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that took place on Friday morning. Police said around 10:15 a.m., officers responded to the Underwood Elderly Apartments on Laurel Street for the report of a pedestrian struck by a car. When officers arrived, they located a 64-year-old male victim suffering […]
One person has died after a crash in Norwich on Thursday night. Norwich Police, the Taftville Fire Department and American Ambulance responded to the area of Hunters Road and Mohegan Park Road at 10:24 p.m. They said it appears that a vehicle was turning from Mohegan Park Road while the...
STAMFORD — A car attempting to turn left downtown sent a Stamford man on a motorcycle to the hospital with serious injuries Friday afternoon, according to police. Sgt. Jeffrey Booth said police were called to Broad Street around 2:40 p.m. for the incident. Police believe the motorcyclist was struck...
GUILFORD — First responders rescued four people from a capsized boat in Mulberry Point Friday afternoon, a fire official said. The fire department was called to the vessel in distress around 1:15 p.m. Friday. First responders helped four people out of the water and took them to the Guilford town docks, according to Assistant Chief Michael Shove.
HARTFORD — A man was taken to an area hospital Thursday night after police found him wounded by gunfire. Police were called to the area of Main and Ashford streets around 9:15 p.m. after receiving an alert from their gunshot detection system. At the scene, police found a man in his 30s suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Lt. Aaron Boisvert.
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – A motorcycle accident on I-84 East late Saturday night claimed the lives of two people. The operator, 48-year-old Patrick Salsbury, was traveling in the left lane and lost control of the motorcycle for an unknown reason. He crashed into a metal guardrail, causing him and his passenger, 44-year-old Lillian Antoine, to […]
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – South Main Street between Park Road and the Boulevard in West Hartford is closed Tuesday morning due to a crash. The crash happened around midnight, officials stated. The overnight incident has left this section of South Main St. closed while repairs are made. A pole is down in the road, […]
WETHERSFIELD — A Newington man was charged Thursday with a fatal hit and run crash that took place late last year, according to the Wethersfield Police Department. Quintin Serafini, 31, was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, failure of an operator of a motor vehicle to exercise due care to avoid pedestrian, operation of a motor vehicle in violation of license restrictions and operating an unregistered motor vehicle, the police department said.
DANBURY — A Brookfield resident is facing manslaughter and other charges stemming from a 2021 crash on Padanaram Road that killed a 34-year-old man. Jason John Bernardez, 35, was arrested on a warrant Tuesday following a nearly-year-long investigation into the two-vehicle collision around 10:30 p.m. June 24, involving his 2014 Audi A4 and a 2010 Suzuki Kizashi driven by Naugatuck resident Corey J. Ward.
BRIDGEPORT — A veteran police detective has been disciplined for a “road rage incident” that occurred while he was off-duty. Acting Police Chief Rebeca Garcia, in a personnel notice issued June 7, stated that Detective Joseph Badolato has been penalized five holidays and required to attend a four-hour training in arrest and control procedures.
Two Trumbull A car slammed into the barriers of a gas station in Fairfield nearly missing the pumps, officials say. The crash happened around 1 a.m. at the Cumberland Farms on Kings Highway East. Police say the car came off the I-95 Exit 24 off ramp at a high rate...
BRIDGEPORT — Police said Friday that video footage depicting an April incident in which a 6-year-old boy was burned when children were playing with fire and gasoline indicates he was not “deliberately” harmed. The family of Dominick Krankall had claimed another child purposely threw a lit tennis...
