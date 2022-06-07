ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brighton, PA

New Brighton Historical Society Receives Grant for Irish-Townsend House Restoration

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Photo from New Brighton Historical Society Website) (New Brighton, Pa.) The New Brighton Historical Society has received a $39,083.00 grant from the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission....

beavercountyradio.com

Matzie: Nearly $600,000 secured for Beaver County housing programs

(AMBRIDGE, Pa.) Beaver County housing assistance programs are receiving nearly $600,000 from the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund, state Rep. Rob Matzie announced today. Matzie, D-Beaver/Allegheny, said the funding will expand housing-related services at a critical time. “Everyone needs a safe place to call home, but the pandemic...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

“The Vince Vortex” Makes for a Beautiful Day For the 31st Annual Beaver Falls Car Cruise

(Featured Photo is of Gary Snair’s Rat Rod Tow Truck. Photos taken by Keith Walsh, Curtis Walsh, and Frank Sparks) (Beaver Falls, Pa.) The weather was beautiful on Saturday for the 31st Annual Beaver Falls Car Cruise. The forecast early in the week was calling for rain and in an interview on Beaver County Radio earlier in the week Car Cruise Co-Chairman Tom Gargaro explained to the listeners that his father Vince was a weatherman and he was watching over from heaven and wouldn’t let it rain. Beaver County Radio Program Director, Frank Sparks called it the Vince Vortex and Gargaro agreed.
BEAVER FALLS, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Black-owned business leaves South Side over the violence

(Editor’s Note: This article has been modified to reflect that Fudge Farm opened in 2016 on the South Side.) A Black-owned business is fed up with the gun violence and overall foolishness that’s been occurring on Pittsburgh’s South Side lately. “Fudge Farm,” which opened its South Side...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Many Southern Butler County Residents Lose Power

Thousands of residents in southern Butler County are dealing with a power outage. According to West Penn Power, over 11,000 customers mostly in Adams and Forward Townships as well as Mars Borough experienced power loss beginning around 3 p.m. According to a First Energy representative, the cause of the outage...
City
New Brighton, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
CBS Pittsburgh

State police determine cause of truck overturning inside of Squirrel Hill Tunnel

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The cause of a truck overturning inside the Squirrel Hill Tunnel last week has been determined. On Friday morning, a truck carrying a trailer of gardening equipment flipped inside the tunnel. According to state troopers, the truck and trailer were 8,000 pounds over the acceptable weight limit, which would have contributed to the brake failure that led to the truck overturning. Charges will be filed against both the driver and the owner of the truck for vehicle and equipment violations.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Metro News

Korean drug maker pledges to build plant in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – South Korean drug manufacturer UNDBIO has signed a Memorandum of Understanding pledging to manufacture insulin in West Virginia. The letter indicates there are plans to locate the facility at the West Virginia University Research Park in Morgantown. Mitch Carmichael, the Secretary of State for Economic Development...
beavercountyradio.com

Attempted Abductions Reported in Rochester Area

(Rochester Twp, Beaver County, Pa.) A report was filed with Rochester Township Police on May 27, 2022 about an attempted luring of an 11 year-old boy that occurred on May 25, 2022. Rochester Township Police Sgt. Kevin Foltz said the incident occurred at Cleveland and Penn Avenues. An elderly grey haired female reportedly asked the youth to go to Giant Giant Eagle with her, he refused, according to police. A second incident was reported after a nine year-old boy riding his bike was confronted by a female driver in a grey or silver SUV and she asked him to go to Giant Eagle. Sgt. Foltz reported that a vehicle fitting the description was behind Dairy Queen in Rochester for several days before police were notified. Rochester Police haven’t responded to a request for a comment.
ROCHESTER, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man allegedly leaves dog in crate for 3 weeks without care

PITTSBURGH, PA (WTRF) — A Cheswick man is wanted on several charges after allegedly leaving his dog without care for at least three weeks. A warrant has been requested for the arrest of 23-year-old John Anthony Wells who is being accused of animal cruelty and neglect. Wells’ whereabouts are currently unknown. Wells faces two counts […]
WGAL

Could Pennsylvania suspend its gas tax?

Pennsylvania's gas tax is the third highest in the nation. Now that gas prices are averaging $5 per gallon in the commonwealth, there's talk about suspending the tax. But that's all it is – just talk. Democratic state Rep. Tony DeLuca, of Allegheny County, proposed legislation in March to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
wdac.com

Bills Would Modify PA’s LIHEAP Program

HARRISBURG – Beaver County Rep. Rob Matzie will be introducing a package of bills to strengthen the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP. Matzie said PA receives federal funding for home energy assistance and even though that funding arrives annually, the state makes a policy decision not to use all of it, but to hold some of it back for the following year. Some years, the unused portion is $10 million, but this year, it’s estimated to be between $50 million to $100 million. Matzie said his measures would require the state Department of Human Services to expend all the federal money it receives annually. It also would create a new PA LIHEAP program that is open year-round to assist with both home heating and cooling. The bill would be funded by the current federal funding along with a supplemental state appropriation to make up the difference. There are 11 other states with year-round programs. Another bill would modify the makeup of the LIHEAP Advisory Council and add legislative appointments.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Pennsylvania man severely injured by vape pen explosion

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — E-cigarettes continue to be used by young adults despite the possible medical repercussions down the road and one Pennsylvania man experienced excruciating injuries Fontaine Glenn spoke with a local mom whose 21-year-old son Noah was severely burned on his leg after a vape battery exploded. Some images may be disturbing for some viewers. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Motorcycle collision leaves man dead in Chautauqua County

FRENCH CREEK, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Erie, Pa. man was killed in a motorcycle accident Saturday in Chautauqua County, state police said. At 2:40 p.m. Saturday, Jamestown troopers responded to reports of a vehicle collision on the intersection of Marvin and Belknap roads. The investigation revealed a 2012 GMC Sierra, traveling south on Marvin Road, […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WTAJ

Man rescued from river in Johnstown, in police custody

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was sent to the hospital Wednesday after being rescued from the Conemaugh River in Johnstown. Emergency crews were sent to the river in the Coopersdale area to help police take the man into custody, according to Johnstown Firefighters. The Johnstown Fire Department said the man jumped into the […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Tornado watch issued for parts of southwestern Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Severe weather is moving through southwestern Pennsylvania and West Virginia on Wednesday night, giving way to some late-night storms. WEATHER LINKSCurrent Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos(Story continues below photo)A tornado warning was issued for parts of West Virginia and Ohio until 9:45 p.m., but it has since expired. A previous warning for West Virginia's Monongalia County expired at 9 p.m. "At 8:52pm we got a report from a storm spotter of a wall cloud in the Farmington, WV region," NWS Pittsburgh tweeted."We had a report from paramedic in Preston County of a funnel...
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Man Flown to Pittsburgh Hospital after Being Stabbed in Aliquippa Thursday Afternoon.

(Aliquippa, Pa.) Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Sandy Giordano is reporting that Aliquippa Police and first responders responded to a 9-1-1 call after a male was stabbed in the 1000 block of Clinton Street in Aliquippa around 4PM. An unnamed male was flown to UPMC Presbyterian and no other information has been released. State Police were called in to investigate and no update has been released.
ALIQUIPPA, PA

