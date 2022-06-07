New Brighton Historical Society Receives Grant for Irish-Townsend House Restoration

(Rochester Twp, Beaver County, Pa.) A report was filed with Rochester Township Police on May 27, 2022 about an attempted luring of an 11 year-old boy that occurred on May 25, 2022. Rochester Township Police Sgt. Kevin Foltz said the incident occurred at Cleveland and Penn Avenues. An elderly grey haired female reportedly asked the youth to go to Giant Giant Eagle with her, he refused, according to police. A second incident was reported after a nine year-old boy riding his bike was confronted by a female driver in a grey or silver SUV and she asked him to go to Giant Eagle. Sgt. Foltz reported that a vehicle fitting the description was behind Dairy Queen in Rochester for several days before police were notified. Rochester Police haven’t responded to a request for a comment.
