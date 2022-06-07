MSP defensive driving program still looking for teen participants

A 16-year-old from Benzie County was arrested Monday after making a threat towards Creekside School in Traverse City, according to the Traverse City Police Department. Police were called by the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday about a threat of violence towards Creekside School. At the time, the 16-year-old was not in custody and nobody knew where he was.
CHARLEVOIX, MI - Sold! A Northern Michigan mansion has been purchased at auction for a whopping $9.845 million dollars, making it one of the most expensive residential properties ever sold in the state. MLive first told you about this home at 08425 Raspberry Lane in Charlevoix being put up for...
Meijer is targeting a major revamp of its US-31 store in Garfield Township, including a completely remodeled interior and exterior, an expanded pharmacy drive-thru, a possible redesigned US-31 intersection, and a project with The Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay to install green infrastructure as part of parking lot renovations to reduce stormwater runoff into Kids Creek. Store representatives will seek approval for the project plans at Garfield Township’s planning commission meeting Wednesday, where a proposed separate new retail and restaurant center nearby across US-31 by Franke Road is also on the docket.
