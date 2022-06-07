Flood Watch issued for Lenawee, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 16:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-12 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Mercer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR MERCER COUNTY At 451 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rockford, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Celina, Coldwater, Rockford, Wabash, Mendon, Montezuma, Chattanooga, Neptune and Tama. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MERCER COUNTY, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO