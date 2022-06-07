ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does Sprouts Farmers Market Accept SNAP Payments for Groceries Using EBT Food Stamps?

By Josephine Nesbit
SNAP is a federal program administered and operated at the state level, giving food-purchasing power to low-income households across the U.S. Sprouts Farmers Market accepts SNAP EBT cards as payment for in-store grocery purchases on eligible SNAP items.

Sprouts is a supermarket chain offering a wide selection of natural and organic foods, including fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods and dairy products. Although Sprouts does accept SNAP, your EBT card may only be used to purchase:

  • Fruits and vegetables
  • Meat
  • Dairy products
  • Breads and cereals
  • Snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages
  • Seeds and plants that produce food for the household to eat

Sprouts only accepts SNAP EBT for in-store purchases, not online or catering orders, reports First Quarter Finance.

Your EBT card works just like a regular credit or debit card. After shopping in-store, swipe your EBT card through the card reader and enter your PIN to pay for your eligible items. If you’re purchasing items that don’t qualify for SNAP or if you don’t have enough funds in your SNAP account, you’ll need to pay for those with a separate form of payment.

To return items, Sprouts Farmers Market policies state that a refund will be made to your EBT card, but your receipt and original card are required.

Sprouts stores are located in 23 states throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southern, Midwestern and Western U.S.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Does Sprouts Farmers Market Accept SNAP Payments for Groceries Using EBT Food Stamps?

