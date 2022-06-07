ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Crime Survivors Head To Harrisburg For Rally Calling For End To Violence

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pzPdZ_0g2wyBi900

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A big rally is happening Tuesday in Harrisburg, calling for an end to violence. Dozens of crime survivors and their families boarded a bus in Port Richmond Tuesday morning.

“I believe one voice can change everything,” Nicole Dorrell said. “It’s okay to sit in our living rooms and watch the shows and tell everybody something should change, something should change but if you never use your voice nothing is going to change.”

The group, Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice will join hundreds of others at the state Capitol to urge lawmakers for safety reforms.

They say their mission is more critical than ever in the wake of recent mass shootings across the country, including one right here in Philadelphia.

Three people were killed and 11 others were struck by gunfire in a shooting on Philadelphia’s South Street over the weekend.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Organizers Demand Lawmakers To Make Changes To Gun Laws During March For Our Lives Rally In West Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The March for Our Lives returned Saturday. More than 400 rallies were planned around the country to push for gun safety laws following the shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas.  One of those rallies was held in West Philadelphia.  “We are sick and tired of thoughts and prayers,” one protestor said.   Protesters are renewing their push for gun control following a string of mass shootings around the country, including the one on South Street on June 4 that left 3 people dead and 11 others injured by gunfire. “We’re all dying,” Mardean Murray said. “We’re going extinct.”  The March for...
CBS Philly

Shooting In Philadelphia’s Kensington Section Sends 2 Men To Hospital: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were hospitalized after a shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington section on Sunday, police say. The shooting happened on the 3400 block of North Water Street around 4:30 p.m. Police say a 51-year-old man was shot three times. He was hit in the lower back, once in the right chest, and once in the right side of his neck. He was placed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital. A 27-year-old man was shot once in his right buttocks, according to police. He was placed in stable condition at Temple Hospital. No weapons were recovered and an arrest wasn’t made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Investigating Double Shooting In Kensington As Hate Crime

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in Kensington as a hate crime. Investigators say someone shot two women on the 300 block of East Westmoreland Street around 5 a.m. on Sunday. A third victim, who is transgender, was beaten during the violence. Investigators say slurs were aimed at the victim before the beating. All three victims are in stable condition at Temple University Hospital. So far no arrests or motive. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Former Pennsylvania lawyer gets time-served sentence in lawmaker threats

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A former Pennsylvania lawyer who pleaded guilty to threatening to kill Democrats in the U.S. Senate has been sentenced to time served and a $10,000 fine.Kenelm Shirk III, 72, of the city of Lebanon, pleaded guilty in March to a charge of threatening to murder a U.S. official. U.S. District Judge Jennifer Wilson took his age and health into account in lowering the sentence range from 18 to 24 months."I think that is sufficient to achieve the goal of just punishment and determent in this case," she said Friday, according to LNP.Authorities said state police arrested...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

South Street Mass Shooting: Murder Charges Approved For 2 Teens Arrested In Richmond, Virginia By US Marshals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two teens are being charged with murder for their roles in the South Street mass shooting. Investigators say tips from the public helped them apprehend the teens in Richmond, Virginia on Thursday morning. “This is something that shook our city to our core,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. The manhunt stretched from South Philadelphia to Richmond, Virginia. US Marshals arrested 18-year-old Qaadir Dukes-Hill and 17-year-old Nahjee Whittington in connection to the South Street mass shooting. “I am very grateful these two men are off the streets, and I hope their capture brings a small bit of peace to the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WJLA

Lawmakers, activists react to Md. Columbia Machine mass shooting

SMITHSBURG, Md. (7News) — Lawmakers are reacting after at least three people were killed and a trooper was shot when a gunman opened fire Thursday at a manufacturing plant in Smithsburg, Maryland. Governor Larry Hogan was at a news conference discussing COVID-19 vaccinations when he said he was briefed...
SMITHSBURG, MD
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police: Man Shot In Head, Killed In West Oak Lane; 2 Suspects In Custody

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 26-year-old man was shot in the head and killed in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane section on Sunday, police say. The shooting happened just around noon on the 1500 block of 68th Avenue. Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two suspects were taken into custody and a weapon was recovered, according to police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
abc27.com

Traffic stop leads to car chase; ends in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A traffic stop that turned into a short car chase in Cumberland County ended in Harrisburg early Sunday morning. According to police, a Cumberland County officer was attempting to conduct a traffic stop, when the driver sped off, which resulted in a short pursuit. Get...
HARRISBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Sentenced for Threatening to Murder Members of the United States Senate

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on Friday a former attorney, Kenelm L. Shirk, age 72, of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to time served of 16 months and 20 days imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, and one year of supervised release with conditions by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson, for threatening to murder members of the United States Senate.
LEBANON, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Man Charged With Illegally Trafficking Almost 60 Straw Purchased Guns Into City From South Carolina

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men have been charged with illegally trafficking almost 60 guns into Philadelphia from South Carolina. The U.S. Attorney’s office announced 41-year-old Terrance Darby, of Philadelphia, and 32-year-old Ontavious Plumer, of South Carolina, were charged by superseding indictment with gun trafficking offenses. The charges are in relation to their scheme to straw purchase and transport across state lines almost 60 firearms. Darby was also charged with drug trafficking and gun possession stemming from his possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, and unlawful possession of two firearms in his home in November 2021. Between November 2020 and February 2021,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

Amber Alert suspect arrested, child found safe in Philadelphia

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police have arrested the York woman who stole a car with a toddler inside on Sunday afternoon, prompting a statewide Amber Alert. The Amber Alert was canceled after 7 p.m. on Sunday after 2-year-old Mya Campbell was found in Philadelphia, and the search for Maria McKenzie has come […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyChesCo

U.S. Marshals Need Your Help to Catch a Predator

HARRISBURG, PA — The U.S. Marshals Service, Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force, is asking the public’s help in their attempt to locate 54-year-old Michael Bascom, who is wanted on charges related to aggravated assault on law enforcement, statutory sexual assault, and similar offenses. Authorities state that...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia’s Independent Report On Mishandling Of MOVE Bombing Victims’ Remains Fails To Answer Key Questions

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A long-awaited report is out on the injustice relating to the police bombing of the Black liberation group, MOVE. The City of Philadelphia hired two law firms to do an investigation after human remains were found in a box last year. The investigation is complete into the mishandling of human remains from the 1985 police bombing of the MOVE compound, considered one of the worst tragedies in Philadelphia history. “Proves and shows that there’s systematic disregard for Black lives and Black afterlives,” Abdul-Aliy Muhammad, a writer and activist, said. But the 257-page report failed to answer the key questions that...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

City Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson Introduces Bill To Amend Philadelphia’s Minor Curfew Law

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The calls for change are growing louder in the wake of the South Street mass shooting. Philadelphia City Council is taking action with a proposal to get young people off the street late at night. The bill was introduced Thursday and would last throughout the summer, but some say the problem is enforcement. It’s a proposed solution to an ongoing problem. “Would it quell all of the unfortunate circumstances? Probably not, but you have to take some sort of action,” one man said. Should the city change the curfew for teens 16 and up from midnight to 10 p.m.? “It should be...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
66K+
Followers
20K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy