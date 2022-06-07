Crime Survivors Head To Harrisburg For Rally Calling For End To Violence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A big rally is happening Tuesday in Harrisburg, calling for an end to violence. Dozens of crime survivors and their families boarded a bus in Port Richmond Tuesday morning.

“I believe one voice can change everything,” Nicole Dorrell said. “It’s okay to sit in our living rooms and watch the shows and tell everybody something should change, something should change but if you never use your voice nothing is going to change.”

The group, Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice will join hundreds of others at the state Capitol to urge lawmakers for safety reforms.

They say their mission is more critical than ever in the wake of recent mass shootings across the country, including one right here in Philadelphia.

Three people were killed and 11 others were struck by gunfire in a shooting on Philadelphia’s South Street over the weekend.