Grafton, WI

Nancy M. Milbauer, 79

 5 days ago

Our beloved mother, wife, sister, grandmother, friend and neighbor, Nancy Milbauer, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2022, she was 79 years old. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Gene; children: Mike (Barb) Milbauer of Florida and Patti (Chad) Vorbrich of North Carolina; Sister BJ (Ken) Pliskie...

Greater Milwaukee Today

Kathleen (Hayes) Phillips

Kathleen (Hayes) Phillips died on March 21, 2022, at the age of 86 after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Beatrice (Byrne) Hayes; brother John Hayes; and infant sisters Margaret and Ellen. Kathleen is survived by her children James (Mary) Phillips, Margaret (Tim...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

John James Griska

John James Griska of Elm Grove passed away in his sleep on Memorial Day, May 30, 2022, at the age of 75. Beloved husband of Darlene. Loving dad of Angela Sell (Dan) and Gina Hackwelder (Tom). Proud grandpap of Gavyn and Sofia Sell. Dear brother of Robert (Sharon). Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
ELM GROVE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Paul John Wagner

Paul John Wagner passed away at the age of 80 on June 8, 2022, at Ivy Manor in West Bend surrounded by loved ones after suffering for over 10 years with Parkinson's disease with Lewy body dementia. He was born Dec. 26, 1941, to the late Paul and Marcella...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Marie Ruth Wietor

Marie Ruth Wietor (nee Hanrahan), age 95 years, of Kewaskum was called home peacefully to be with the Lord on June 8, 2022, at Serenity Villa in Campbellsport. Marie was born on September 4, 1926, in Sheboygan to David and Mae Hanrahan (Foy), and grew up in the Kewaskum/Beechwood area. She was united in marriage to Cyril Wietor on October 1, 1947, at St. Bridget's Catholic Church in Wayne. Cyril passed away in 2007.
KEWASKUM, WI
Grafton, WI
Cedarburg, WI
Florida State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
Grafton, WI
Obituaries
Greater Milwaukee Today

Frederick J. 'Fred' Bowers

Frederick J. "Fred" Bowers, age 85 years, of Kewaskum was called home to be with the Lord on June 7, 2022 at Kathy Hospice surrounded by his loving family. Fred was born on August 16, 1936, in Milwaukee. He was raised by Edward and Ottelea Schmitt. Fred was united in marriage to Sandra A. Goff on May 25, 1963, at St. Leo's Catholic Church in Milwaukee. Fred graduated from Pius XI High School in Milwaukee. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Fred worked at Briggs & Stratton as a punch press operator and he retired in 2001 after a 36-year career at Briggs. Fred loved a clean car, and would wash any car that was parked by his garage. He enjoyed going to his grandchildren's' sporting events, and handing out dollar bills to them. Fred had a green thumb, and he would surround his wife with flowers.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ronald C. Kurowski

Ronald C. Kurowski, 76, of Mukwonago, passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 3, 2022, of head injuries sustained in a fall at his home on April 8, 2022. Ronald was born in Milwaukee on May 28, 1946, to Richard and Bernice (Bohn) Kurowski. He was a 1964 graduate of Pius XI HS, a 1968 graduate of UW-Stevens Point, a Vietnam War veteran who served in the U.S. Army before starting a 39-year career with the Wisconsin DNR as a park naturalist for the Kettle Moraine State Forest-Southern Unit near Eagle. He was instrumental in founding their Friends Group, The Kettle Moraine Natural History Association, and was still actively involved at the time of his accident. The organization has been actively documenting, preserving, and restoring natural resources and state history for future generations to enjoy.
MUKWONAGO, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ursula Theresa Wirtz

Jan. 8, 1930 - Aug. 24, 2020. Ursula Theresa Wirtz of Waukesha was a caring person whose profession as a nurse was more than just a job; it was a calling. Her passion for helping extended to her life as a mother, grandmother, and friend. She passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 90 years.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Pamela Sue Coshun

Pamela Sue Coshun of Kewaunee died June 3, 2022, of liver/bile duct cancer. She will be dearly missed by her loving mother, Beverly Jean Coshun, two sisters Laura Davis and Marsha (Rory) Kircher, nephews and niece Ty Davis, Allison Kircher and Ryan Kircher, and other cousins and relatives. Pam was...
KEWAUNEE, WI
Rod Stewart
Tina Turner
Neil Diamond
Greater Milwaukee Today

Richard E. Pritchard

Richard E. Pritchard passed away on June 8, 2022, at the age of 75. He was born on November 30, 1946, to parents Earl and Marie Pritchard. He retired from the Waukesha County Highway Department, and was quick to put his skills to use in his personal life. Rick was a very outgoing person; always willing to tell a story and help anyone in need. He enjoyed camping, being involved with his parish and the Boy Scouts. Rick was a member of the American Legion. He spent a year and a half in Germany serving in the U.S. Army, and was a member of the Army National Guard for 25 years.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Richard L. Prunuske

Richard L. Prunuske of New Berlin passed away peacefully June 6, 2022, at the age of 84. A visitation will be held Monday, June 20, 2022, from 4-6 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 6 p.m. See Hartson Funeral Home's website for the full notice. Hartson Funeral Home...
NEW BERLIN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Jeanne M. Weber

Jeanne M. Weber of Delafield passed away peacefully on June 7, 2022, at age 75. She is survived by her three children, Jackie Csedo, Jill (Rob) Rooney and John (Angela) Csedo; along with sisters Susan (Daniel) Heiden and Geri (Tom) Buss; as well as nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
DELAFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Polish Fest

After cancelling Polish Fest the last two years due to Covid-19, we are so happy to once again host Polish Fest 2022. All the fun and excitement is back here in Milwaukee. We have our mutiple stages of live music and entertainment throughout the weekend. Enjoy the best entertainment, while sampling a great taste of Poland like Pierogi, Polish Sausage and more. Do this all without even leaving the city.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Wauke Mills closing after 70 years

CITY OF PEWAUKEE – "I am heartbroken!". Those are some of the reactions of the generations of loyal customers of Wauke Mills on Waukesha County Highway F who recently learned the feed mill is closing after 70 years in business. Handwritten signs posted on the doors and walls...
PEWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Roden to represent area on Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin board for 2022

WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced that Rick Roden from West Bend was elected the District 18 representative for the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin 2022 Board of Directors. According to the release, Roden was elected for a three-year term that starts July 1.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Action in Jackson and Festival of Angels enjoy festive opening nights

Both Action in Jackson and Festival of Angels held their opening nights on Friday with great community turnout. Action in Jackson, at W204-N16901 Jackson Drive in Jackson, had music from The New Revue and The UnXpected, games, rides, a fish fry and live chainsaw woodcarving Friday night. The woodcarvings will be up for auction tonight at 6 p.m.
JACKSON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

West Bend's Mavens on Main holds soft opening; grand opening in July

WEST BEND — Mavens on Main coffee shop and cafe, 243 N. Main St. in West Bend, has opened downtown with a soft opening this week featuring a limited menu. "I've always said that if I had my own place it would be a coffee shop and cafe," said Mavens on Main owner Staci Nielsen.
WEST BEND, WI
General Motors
Obituaries
Greater Milwaukee Today

Birds of a feather fly to state together

WAUKESHA — Arrowhead and Menomonee Falls have been to the mountain top before. But one of them wasn't expected to be much of a factor this season. Especially considering the path it would have to take. Yes, the Phoenix reached state last season, advancing to the semifinals before...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha State Bank promotes Anna Eby

WAUKESHA — Waukesha State Bank, a 14-branch independent community bank in Waukesha County, announced the promotion of Anna Eby to bank manager of its Brookfield office, 18300 W. Capitol Drive. Eby started her career with Waukesha State Bank in 2012 as a teller at the downtown Waukesha office. In...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Stories Framed Photography opens new location in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD — The Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 2 to congratulate Stories Framed Photography on its new location, 155 S. Executive Drive #115 in Brookfield Stories Framed Photography is a portrait and commercial photography studio newly located in Brookfield. The owner, Abbie Miller, is...
BROOKFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Benton convicted after shooting police officers

WAUKESHA — A jury deliberated for about nine hours Wednesday night and Thursday before returning guilty verdicts against a man who shot two police officers in an encounter outside a Delafield hotel Nov. 6, 2020. Nathanael Benton, 25, was found guilty of one count of attempted homicide and a...


