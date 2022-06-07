ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Four states receive first allocations of $10B broadband fund

By LEAH WILLINGHAM
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T7CLg_0g2wy89D00
President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, on May 10, 2022. The Biden administration is taking first steps to release $45 billion to ensure that every American has access to high-speed internet by roughly 2028, inviting governors and other leaders on Friday to start the application process. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — More than half a billion dollars in federal funding will be sent to four U.S. states to expand broadband access as part of a sweeping national effort to bring affordable service to rural and low-income Americans, the U.S. Treasury Department announced Tuesday.

Louisiana, New Hampshire, Virginia and West Virginia are the first to benefit from this aspect of the $10 billion Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund, which is expected to bring internet service to 200,000 homes and businesses in the four states. It’s part of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021.

“There has never been anything like the pandemic to create a national teaching moment that we cannot have equal economic and educational opportunity unless all Americans and all regions, from urban to rural America, have access to high-speed affordable internet service,” Gene Sperling, a senior advisor to Biden, said on a call with reporters.

West Virginia is set to receive $136.3 million in Capital Projects Fund money, with $219.8 million going to Virginia, $50 million to New Hampshire and $176.7 million to Louisiana. All other states are eligible as well, and must submit plans to the Treasury Department by September 24 demonstrating how funding could fill critical needs.

Sen. Joe Manchin said this will make a “tremendous dent” in the broadband deployment needed in West Virginia, a rural state where the largest city is 50,000. The Federal Communications Commission estimates there are more than 250,000 of the fewer than 2 million people in West Virginia lack broadband access, and Manchin said even more people are likely unconnected.

“We can’t help folks recover from the pandemic or encourage new economic development in areas like West Virginia if we don’t have connectivity — it’s that simple,” the West Virginia Democrat said.

The first wave of federal broadband funding to states, territories and tribal governments requires that the service providers building out their networks offer discounts to customers and provide service at download and upload speeds of at least 100 megabytes per second. Providers must participate in the FCC’s new Affordable Connectivity Program, which requires that households with incomes at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines be eligible for discounts of up to $30 per month, or up to $75 a month on tribal lands.

Census data show close to 16% of West Virginians live under the poverty line, which is $27,750 in annual income for a family of four this year. Manchin said “most every family in West Virginia” will qualify.

“There’s no excuse in the world for all of America, especially rural America, not to be connected,” Manchin said. “And if we let this time pass, God help us all.”

The money isn’t the only recent federal allocation for broadband — billions more were approved as part of the American Rescue Plan and the bipartisan infrastructure law.

And more than 100 federal programs — administered by 15 agencies — already have some capacity to expand internet access. The sheer number of programs “has led to a fragmented, overlapping patchwork of funding,” according to a late May Government Accountability Office report.

“I’m not sure we fully used all our federal dollars well,” Sen. Mark Warner said, noting that reliable internet access is a promise the government began making in the 1990s. “Candidly, in our country, we’ve done not a very good job of making that a reality.”

The Virginia Democrat said federal efforts over the last 30 years have been “kind of hamstrung,” with some networks being only partially built-out or never completed at all. Faulty FCC maps that relied on s elf-reporting by the companies overstated coverage and hindered efforts to subsidize internet service in underserved rural areas. Too many programs provided only “episodic” funding, and some of the money has gone to startups that didn’t know how to build out a network, he said.

Supporters say this program built in safeguards and accountability to make sure the funding reaches its targets. State governments will have to work with the Treasury diligently to ensure this money gets the job done.

“There will still have to be an execution risk here,” Warner said. “By having both state and federal oversight, I hope we can get it right.”

Comments / 8

Related
The Associated Press

Palin nabs early lead in Alaska US House special primary

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin leads in early results from Saturday’s special primary for the state’s only U.S. House seat, as voters whittled down the list of 48 candidates running for the position that was held for 49 years by the late U.S. Rep. Don Young.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Louisiana Government
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
New Hampshire State
State
West Virginia State
The Associated Press

Andrew Giuliani barred from in-person debate over vax proof

NEW YORK (AP) — Republican New York gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani said he has been barred from participating in-person in an upcoming primary debate because he has refused to submit proof he’s been vaccinated against COVID-19. At a news conference Sunday outside the offices of CBS-TV, which is televising the debate Monday night, the son of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani said he has chosen not to be vaccinated but that he told debate organizers he would take multiple tests leading up to and on the day of the debate.
The Associated Press

State high court won’t put ousted GOP hopeful back on ballot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s highest court ruled Friday that the state’s Republican Party did not violate open meeting laws when it ousted a congressional hopeful from the GOP primary ballot. The Supreme Court’s ruling reverses a lower court’s decision that had ordered video producer Robby Starbuck...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Sperling
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
The Associated Press

Wisconsin judge finds GOP election investigator in contempt

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge on Friday found the investigator hired by Republicans to look into former President Donald Trump’s 2020 loss in the battleground state in contempt because of how his office responded to open records requests related to the probe. The ruling against the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadband Internet#State Of West Virginia#Americans#The Treasury Department
wsvaonline.com

Four new local cases of Covid

Virginia processed four fatal cases of coronavirus today, half of them were here in the valley. The Virginia Department of Health report this morning included deaths in Staunton and Augusta County. However, other numbers seemed better than previous days with just a pair of COVID hospitalizations and four localities posted single-digit new case counts.
VIRGINIA STATE
waynesboroga.com

State of Georgia Rental Assistance Program (GRA)

If you're a Georgia renter who has fallen behind on rent payments as of March 13, 2020, you may qualify for assistance. The Georgia Rental Assistance Program can provide up to 18 months of rental and utility assistance, paid directly to participating landlords and service providers on behalf of tenants.
WAYNESBORO, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
The Associated Press

Idaho Falls settles wrongful conviction lawsuit for $11.7M

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Officials in the eastern Idaho city of Idaho Falls have agreed to pay $11.7 million to a man who spent about two decades in prison after being wrongfully convicted. The Idaho Falls City Council voted Thursday to accept the settlement agreement with Christopher Tapp.
thecentersquare.com

74 nursing homes fined up to $50,000 each for reported violations

(The Center Square) – A report shows that 74 private Illinois nursing homes were found to have violated the Illinois Nursing Home Care Act in the first quarter of the year. Five of those facilities had violations that could have resulted in the death of a resident and were fined up to $50,000.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX8 News

Pennsylvania governor urges action on $2K payments to families

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Governor Tom Wolf again called on the Legislature to support sending $2,000 checks to Pennsylvania families. “The cost of everything from gas to groceries is a little higher right now than it was just a few weeks ago, and for Pennsylvanians living paycheck to paycheck even a small increase in expenses can mean […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

940K+
Followers
455K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy