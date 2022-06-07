REV Group: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) _ REV Group, Inc. (REVG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brookfield, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, were 17 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $576.3 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $609.7 million.

REV Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.25 billion to $2.4 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REVG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REVG