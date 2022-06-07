Chico’s: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FT MYERS, Fla. (AP) _ Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $34.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Ft Myers, Florida-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share.

The clothing chain posted revenue of $540.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in August, Chico’s said it expects revenue in the range of $535 million to $550 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be 64 cents to 74 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.16 billion.

