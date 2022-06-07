Mariners Top Astros in Feud Fueled Showdown

The hands at the levers of the Baltimore Orioles are fighting each other, according to a report from Tim Prudente and Justin Fenton of The Baltimore Banner. The piece provides details of a lawsuit wherein Louis Angelos is suing his brother John Angelos. Both men are the sons of 92-year-old Peter Angelos, who was the principal investor of a group that purchased the franchise in 1993. The lawsuit from Louis alleges that Peter intended for his two sons and Georgia, wife of Peter and mother of John and Louis, to share control of the team, but that John has since taken steps to seize control of the club against his father’s wishes.
The New York Yankees lead the MLB in wins and home runs, and added to their lead in both categories Sunday with an 18-4 rout of the Chicago Cubs. Leading the way for New York was third baseman Matt Carpenter, who blasted two home runs over the right field fence and hit a two-RBI double. He finished with seven RBI on the day, raising his season total to 13.
Sunday was a rough one for the Chicago Cubs. By the end of their afternoon bout against the New York Yankees, the visitors were leaving the Bronx with an 18-4 drubbing to their name. It was a tough day at the ballpark all around for the Cubs, but Frank Schwindel may have gotten the worst of it.
