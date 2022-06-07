ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

NASA camp at Del Mar College

By Scot Thomas
 5 days ago
Kids in the Coastal Bend get a chance to reach for the stars.

Nineteen high school students from CCISD, Flour Bluff, and others attended NASA camp at Del Mar College on Saturday. As part of the camp, the kids got a hands-on opportunity to learn about the principles of aerospace engineering.

"My brother kinda did something, a camp like this,” said attendee Sai Varshini Chinnasani. “It motivated him to become an engineer, so I wanted to do a different camp like this now and maybe that will push me toward one field rather than another.”

The camp is part of a $1.2 million national aeronautics-and-space-planning grant.

Awarded to Texas A&M-Kingsville last year, it then partnered with Del Mar College for the camp.

Education
