The body of a 16-year-old boy was recovered from Lake Worth Tuesday morning after the teen waded into the water the night before and never resurfaced, authorities say. Rescue crews from Fort Worth and Lake Worth responded around 8 p.m. Monday to a report of a possible drowning at Camp Joy Park in the 9600 block of Watercress Drive, on the west side of Lake Worth, a Fort Worth fire spokesman said.

LAKE WORTH, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO