Residents in the Garrison School District will be getting a second crack at approving a budget for the 2022-23 school year. Following the May 17 defeat of the $12.36 spending plan when 30 percent of eligible voters finished at a standstill (314 for and 314 against), the Board of Education decided on May 25 to put up a revised budget on June 21.

HIGHLAND FALLS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO