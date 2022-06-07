ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Jeopardy! winning streak over for Mt. Airy’s Ryan Long

WHYY
 5 days ago
This story originally appeared on 6abc. A Philadelphia rideshare driver’s Jeopardy! winning streak came to an end Monday night. Ryan Long, who lives in Philadelphia’s Mount Airy neighborhood, went into the game after earning 16 straight wins. “Rocky Balboa, Boyz...

WHYY

