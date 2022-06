MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The risk for severe storms is increasing in our area. A band of storms is expected to move out of the Plains, hold together, and possibly intensify as it moves into our area from the NW by Friday afternoon. Models have been rather consistent outlining this potential, and the Storm Prediction Center has parts of our area under an Enhanced (Level 3 out of 5) Risk for Severe Storms on Friday.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO