La Crosse police seized over 100 pounds of drugs as well as five guns and thousands of dollars in a drug bust Monday. According to police, officers arrested 27-year-old Jade Deeny Monday as part of an ongoing drug investigation. Multiple search warrants led police to a storage unit in Deeny's name. There, police discovered what seemed to be "pill-press laboratory" containing ingredients to make Xanax, along with thousands of USPS boxes, according to the release. Police estimate the street value of drugs they seized to be worth $1,027,000.

4 DAYS AGO