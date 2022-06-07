ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden declassified intel about Russia's Ukraine invasion because allies didn't think it would actually happen, US spy chief says

By Sinéad Baker
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

President Joe Biden.

Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

  • US allies were initially skeptical that Russia would invade Ukraine, the US director of national intelligence said.
  • Biden ordered intelligence to be released so the potential of an invasion could be planned for, Avril Haines said.
  • There was "a fair amount of skepticism" among US allies at the time, Haines said.

In the run-up to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, President Joe Biden decided to declassify intelligence about Russia's plans to convince skeptical allies that Russia would actually do it, the US director of national intelligence said.

"When we explained to our policymakers and our policymakers went to their interlocutors, they found that there was a fair amount of skepticism about it," Avril Haines told the RSA cybersecurity conference on Monday, CNN reported .

"As a consequence, the President came back to us and said, 'you need to go out and share as much as you possibly can and ensure that folks see what it is that you're seeing, so that we can engage again and perhaps have more productive conversations about how to plan for essentially the potential of a Russian invasion.'"

Haines said that allies had been sharing a lot of intelligence to combat Russia, saying that the "degree of sharing that we have done during this whole process has been extraordinary," Infosecurity reported .

Sir Jeremy Fleming, the head of the UK's Government Communications Headquarters intelligence agency, similarly said in March that spy bodies were releasing "deeply secret intelligence" in an effort "to get ahead of Putin's actions."

Haines did not name any policymakers or single out any individual countries, agencies, or people for being skeptical of the idea that Russia would invade.

US officials had from late last year repeatedly warned, despite Russia's denials, that Russia was preparing to invade Ukraine as it massed troops near the two countries' border.

The New York Times noted in late January that the US was more vocal than many European countries in its warning of an invasion. Around that time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also told Biden to tone down his warnings of an invasion because it was creating unwanted panic, CNN reported at the time.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Read the original article on Business Insider

up in flames
4d ago

people Joe Biden could not tell you what he had for lunch yesterday and sure couldn't tell you what Russia has done or any other country unless somebody is telling him in his ear or he is reading it off a teleporter.. he has more important things to do like destroy the United States of America and make it where people cannot afford to go to work cannot afford gas cannot afford food can't buy baby food this man is the biggest danger to our country not Russia not China he don't want people to have guns but yet the 200 men around him for the rest of his life will have guns and machine guns at that

Reply(8)
55
Independentantiblue
4d ago

Biden doesn't know when to keep his mouth shut, he puts out publicly all the weapons were sending to help Ukraine and basically let's Russia know what we're sending and when they're coming, before Biden president used to keep this kind of information classified

Reply(3)
34
Collateral damage of the Democrats
4d ago

Putin was planning to invade Ukraine for decades. He laid the groundwork during the Obama presidency when he annexed Chimera. Then he built the pipeline so he could fund a war with European money. Biden helped with that. Then all he had to do was wait for another weak US president.

Reply(17)
25
