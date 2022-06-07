Quiet weather for the Front Range

Strong thunderstorms erupted over the eastern plains Tuesday afternoon with large hail and a couple tornado warnings in Sedgwick County and near Lamar.

The storms will all move into Kansas tonight with quiet weather in Colorado by early Wednesday.

For the Denver area, the risk for severe weather decreases, with the strongest thunderstorms expected south of Pueblo and over the southeastern plains.

Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s again on Wednesday, with 60s and 70s in the mountains.

Thursday will be warmer and drier. Expect fewer storms and highs in the mid- to upper 80s on Thursday afternoon.

We're in for a big warm up through the weekend. Highs will rise into the upper 80s on Friday and then the low to mid-90s Saturday through next Monday.

Some thunderstorms will return Monday afternoon, followed by cooler weather on Tuesday.

Denver7 Weather

