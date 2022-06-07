ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Quiet weather for the Front Range

By Mike Nelson
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j41V4_0g2wvOir00

Strong thunderstorms erupted over the eastern plains Tuesday afternoon with large hail and a couple tornado warnings in Sedgwick County and near Lamar.

The storms will all move into Kansas tonight with quiet weather in Colorado by early Wednesday.

For the Denver area, the risk for severe weather decreases, with the strongest thunderstorms expected south of Pueblo and over the southeastern plains.

Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s again on Wednesday, with 60s and 70s in the mountains.

Thursday will be warmer and drier. Expect fewer storms and highs in the mid- to upper 80s on Thursday afternoon.

We're in for a big warm up through the weekend. Highs will rise into the upper 80s on Friday and then the low to mid-90s Saturday through next Monday.

Some thunderstorms will return Monday afternoon, followed by cooler weather on Tuesday.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Colorado State
City
Pueblo, CO
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#Severe Weather#The Front Range
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
OutThere Colorado

It's official, the '$10K treasure' was found in Colorado – but the hunt is still on

Did you know that a treasure hunt has been taking place on Colorado's trails over the past couple weeks?. As part of Denver-based TINCUP Whisky's 'Three Gold Cups' challenge, a cup was hidden on a Colorado trail with a $10K prize attached to its discovery as a finder's fee. After the cup was placed, a number of clues were released to help curious treasure-seekers narrow down its location. Two cups with the same prize had previously been found in Texas and California, with this third cup being the final cup that the company would be hiding.
COLORADO STATE
klkntv.com

PHOTOS: Severe storms hit central, eastern Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Severe storms came to parts of central and eastern Nebraska on Tuesday. Dozens of hail reports were made throughout the state, and wind gusts reached as high as 71 mph. Submit your photos to be featured on our broadcasts and social media pages. Hail was...
NEBRASKA STATE
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy