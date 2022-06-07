The Natural Resource Commission of the Iowa DNR will hold its monthly meeting on June 9

Cedar Falls, IA – According to the statement, the ceremony was held at the Public Safety Building, located at 4600 South Main Street, on June 2 to commemorate the event. Officials have announced that the awards included: Cedar Falls Police Officer of the Year, Firefighter of the Year, the RJ Voss Police Supervisor of the Year, Fire Officer of the Year, and the Scott Sterrett Reserve Police Officer of the Year.

