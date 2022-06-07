ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Natural Resource Commission of the Iowa DNR will hold its monthly meeting on June 9

By Nela Lass
Waterloo Journal
Waterloo Journal
 5 days ago
Waterloo, IA – According to the statement, the meeting will be held at 1 p.m. at George Wyth State Park, Lodge, 3659 Wyth Road. State...

Waterloo Journal

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced that farmers and landowners can now sign up for state cost share funds

Waterloo, IA – According to the statement, these funds help farmers adopt soil health and water quality practices, including planting cover crops, transitioning acres to no-till/strip-till soil management or applying a nitrification inhibitor. Officials also said that farmers who are planting cover crops for the first time are eligible...
IOWA STATE
Waterloo Journal

Gov. Reynolds announced a $20 million investment to help nonprofit organizations in Iowa expand to meet the needs of more Iowans

Waterloo, IA – According to the state officials, the new Nonprofit Innovation Fund will provide a competitive grant opportunity to help nonprofit organizations make transformational investments in vertical infrastructure that will enable them to offer additional services or help more Iowans. State officials have announced that all nonprofits are...
IOWA STATE
Waterloo Journal

Waterloo Journal

Waterloo, IA
ABOUT

Waterloo Journal delivers more original content, breaking stories and in-depth coverage on issues that matter most to the people of Waterloo. Serving our communities is at the very heart of everything we do.

 https://waterloojournal.com

