The Transportation Security Administration has announced the installation of some brand new scanners at Albany International Airport. The scanners are located at the security checkpoint and provide 3-D imaging that makes it easier for agents to screen carry-on items and detect explosives. If a bag requires further screening, a security officer is going to inspect it themselves to make sure there's nothing dangerous inside. The scanners will also allow passengers to leave their laptops and other electronic devices in their carry-on bags.

ALBANY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO