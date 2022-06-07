ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shadeland, IN

IMPD investigates carjacking at gas station on Shadeland Avenue

By Izzy Karpinski
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qzDQd_0g2wtXUa00

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed one person was taken to the hospital after an early morning carjacking on the northeast side.

Officers were dispatched to an Amoco gas station at Shadeland and Pendleton Pike for a reported carjacking shortly after 4 a.m.

Details are limited, but police say one victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not yet released any information about a suspect or vehicle taken.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 6

Shawn Dale McCammack Sr.
5d ago

As our economy worsens crime will increase , this summer is going to be exciting!

Reply(1)
5
Related
Fox 59

7 injured overnight in three Indy shootings, arrest made in one

INDIANAPOLIS — Seven people are recovering from injuries after three different shootings across the city overnight. One woman is injured and another is in critical condition after one shooting occurred at an east side apartment complex. Officers were called just before 2 a.m. Sunday to Sussex Terrace and found...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

7 people shot in 6 shootings Sunday across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Seven people were shot Sunday in six separate shootings across Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD says a person was shot and walked into Community Hospital North just bore 6 a.m. Sunday. The person was awake and breathing, according to police. Around 2:30...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

At least 7 shot in Indianapolis in 5-hour window Sunday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — Several people were shot Sunday morning in Indianapolis, according to IMPD. Between the hours of 1 and 6 a.m., officers received calls for one person shot in the 3100 block of Beeler Avenue on the city's west side, two people shot in the 9200 block of Sussex Terrace on the city's east side and four walk-in people shot at local hospitals.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD makes arrest in deadly shooting at east side gas station

INDIANAPOLIS — Police made an arrest in the killing of a man Thursday night at a gas station on the east side of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday. Darius Butts, age 41, is facing a charge of murder. At about 11 p.m. Thursday, police were called...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shadeland, IN
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Sports
cbs4indy.com

Anderson Police investigating armed robbery with suspect still at large

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson Police are currently investigating an armed bank robbery that occurred Friday at the Old National Bank on Scatterfield Road. According to police, a Black male entered the bank armed and passed a note to a employee, demanding money from them. The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of cash and left the building. When officers arrived to the scene, they searched the area.
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

Peru PD looking for missing 13-year-old girl

PERU, Ind. — Peru Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl, Laurynne Jackson. Jackson is described as a white female with brown hair, brown eyes, 5 feet 2 inches tall, and weighs about 80 pounds. Jackson was last seen leaving her home in Peru around 11:31 p.m. Friday, June 10. She was last seen […]
PERU, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Impd#Gas Station#Police#Amoco#Pendleton Pike#Nexstar Media Inc
WTHR

Woman killed in west Indianapolis crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a woman on the near west side of Indianapolis Wednesday evening. The crash happened in the 2100 block of Montcalm Street around 7:30 p.m. According to preliminary investigation by IMPD, the woman became entrapped in her vehicle when it crashed into a pole.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD, ISP initiative working to put brakes on reckless driving

INDIANAPOLIS — A new initiative between the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Indiana State Police is working to crack down on reckless driving in Marion County. “This year our city has seen too many examples of how reckless or negligent driving can be deadly,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “Our message today is clear: knock it […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

1 dead after shooting on far east side, confirmed homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — Just before 11 p.m. Thursday, IMPD responded to a report of a man shot near the 9900 block of East 38th Street. When officers arrived, they located a victim with injuries consistent of gunshot wound(s). The victim was pronounced deceased shortly after. Police have ruled this incident...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX59

Tanker fire damages new pavement from I-69 project

INDIANAPOLIS — All lanes are back open after a tanker fire shut down traffic along State Road 37 on the south side of Indianapolis Friday morning, damaging new pavement that had been laid down as part of an I-69 project. The tanker caught fire around 6:30 a.m. on southbound State Road 37 near Wicker Road. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Woman found shot multiple times on near east side porch

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after police say she was found on a near east side porch after being shot multiple times. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., IMPD was sent to Tuxedo Street just south of Washington Street to check on the welfare of a person. Police found a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Police look to identify suspect in Beech Grove bar shooting

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a possible suspect connected to a shooting that occurred just outside the Silver Bullet Bar in Beech Grove. According to the Beech Grove Police Department, the shooting occurred Saturday morning shortly after 3 a.m. at the Silver Bullet Bar at 410 Main […]
BEECH GROVE, IN
wlds.com

Overton Sentenced For Role in 2019 Jackson Murder

An Indianapolis, Indiana woman will spend the next 20 years of her life in prison for her role in the death of a former Jacksonville resident. 27 year old Britney Overton was sentenced to 20 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections on Thursday after she pleaded guilty o a charge of robbery resulting in a serious bodily injury on May 19th in connection to the murder of 23 year old Alexander D. Jackson, formerly of Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
FOX59

FOX59

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy