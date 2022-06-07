IMPD investigates carjacking at gas station on Shadeland Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed one person was taken to the hospital after an early morning carjacking on the northeast side.

Officers were dispatched to an Amoco gas station at Shadeland and Pendleton Pike for a reported carjacking shortly after 4 a.m.

Details are limited, but police say one victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not yet released any information about a suspect or vehicle taken.

