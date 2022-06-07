Hot and dry today, chance of rain by the end of week

Today will be hot and dry but the chance of rain returns by the end of the week.

“Staying hot as a ridge of high pressure gets stronger over Texas. We're close enough to feel the impacts although the hottest weather stays in Texas. Afternoon highs will stay in the low to mid We'll also stay mostly dry through Thursday,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Mild and humid. Low: S 75, N 72. Winds: S 5-10.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, dry. Hot and humid. High: 92. Winds: S 6-12.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, dry. Hot and humid. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 94.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, dry. Hot and humid. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 94.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 40% scattered showers and storms. Hot, humid. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 92.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 50% scattered showers and storms. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 91.

SUNDAY: More sunshine, coastal showers. Low: S 75, N 73. High: 90.

MONDAY: Plenty of sun. Spotty showers/storms. Low: S 75, N 72. High: 91.