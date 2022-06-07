ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Hot and dry today, chance of rain by the end of week

WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mkd3J_0g2wtRCE00

Today will be hot and dry but the chance of rain returns by the end of the week.

“Staying hot as a ridge of high pressure gets stronger over Texas. We're close enough to feel the impacts although the hottest weather stays in Texas. Afternoon highs will stay in the low to mid We'll also stay mostly dry through Thursday,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Mild and humid. Low: S 75, N 72. Winds: S 5-10.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, dry. Hot and humid. High: 92. Winds: S 6-12.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, dry. Hot and humid. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 94.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, dry. Hot and humid. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 94.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 40% scattered showers and storms. Hot, humid. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 92.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 50% scattered showers and storms. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 91.

SUNDAY: More sunshine, coastal showers. Low: S 75, N 73. High: 90.

MONDAY: Plenty of sun. Spotty showers/storms. Low: S 75, N 72. High: 91.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
WWL-AMFM

Cops: Man shoots stepfather in back

St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne says a man is facing charges today after a Saturday shooting in Hahnville. “Just before 9:00 pm, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the report of a father and son arguing
HAHNVILLE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy