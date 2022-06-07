ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOPD investigates a shooting on I-10 that injured a man

By Kenny Kuhn
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zJzgo_0g2wtQJV00

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Monday night on I-10 West at Louisa Street.

Initial police reports show a man sustained a gunshot wound to his body.

Police say an unknown suspect opened fire on the man's vehicle.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by a private vehicle to the to be treated for his injuries. The initial call to the police was made at 10:50 p.m. according to the report.

Comments / 1

Related
fox8live.com

4 wounded as dozens of bullets fly outside Tulane Avenue nightclub

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four men were wounded in a hail of gunfire early Sunday (June 12) outside a Tulane Avenue nightclub, New Orleans police said. The shooting occurred outside Club Pressure, a nightclub in the 3900 block of Tulane Avenue. Police said the shooting was reported at 3:53 a.m., three minutes after a stunning, 17-second fusillade of gunfire was captured on surveillance video from a homeowner who lives more than two blocks away.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nopd#I 10#Police#Violent Crime
WDSU

OPSO: Four people hurt after fight inside Orleans Justice Center

NEW ORLEANS - A fight erupted in one of the pods at the Orleans Justice Center after 4pm Friday. According to Timothy David Ray, Chief Communications Officer of Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office, four residents of the pod got hurt. He says three of them were transferred to UMC. Two people are in stable condition and the other is in critical condition. The family of the resident in critical condition has been informed and in contact with the Sheriff's Office.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbrz.com

Man in critical condition after shooting along Highland Road

BATON ROUGE - A man was hurt and is in critical condition after a shooting along Highland Road Saturday afternoon, sources said. Baton Rouge Police roped off a crime scene in the 2300 block of Highland Road near Taft Street around 7:30 p.m. Officers said the victim was shot and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Two shot in Gentilly near Elysian Fields

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were wounded in a shooting in Gentilly on Saturday (June 11), according to the New Orleans Police Department. Officials say the shooting happened in the 2200 block of Mendez Street off of Elysian Fields Avenue around 8:40 p.m. A woman was transported to the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Teen arrested in May 15 killing in West Lake Forest, New Orleans police say

A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday in a May 15 fatal shooting in the West Lake Forest area, New Orleans police said. Officers found the teen at a home on Gawain Drive, where they arrested him on a charge of second-degree murder. They booked him into the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center but did not release his name, because he is a juvenile, or say what evidence connects him to the crime.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy