NOPD investigates a shooting on I-10 that injured a man

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Monday night on I-10 West at Louisa Street.

Initial police reports show a man sustained a gunshot wound to his body.

Police say an unknown suspect opened fire on the man's vehicle.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by a private vehicle to the to be treated for his injuries. The initial call to the police was made at 10:50 p.m. according to the report.