ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Apple mimics Microsoft putting speedy SSDs to work in games

By Jacob Ridley
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 5 days ago

Apple's Fast Resource Loading API has a lamer name but sounds alot like the Microsoft's DirectStorage powering AMD and Nvidia's solutions.

Over at Apple's WWDC 2022 event, the Cupertino company announced a handful of new gaming features coming to its Apple silicon-powered Macs. One was MetalFX Upscaling (opens in new tab), its very own feature to rival AMD and Nvidia's current FSR and DLSS offerings. But the other sounds exactly like Apple's very own version of Microsoft's DirectStorage technology.

Apple announced the Fast Resource Loading API for Metal 3, the latest version of its graphics framework. Fast Resource Loading API "minimises wait time by providing a more direct path from storage to the GPU, so games can easily access high-quality textures and geometry needed to create expansive worlds for realistic and immersive gameplay."

A lot of buzzwords at the end there, but sound familiar?

DirectStorage is a storage technology (opens in new tab) created by Microsoft and set to be utilised by Nvidia and AMD with their respective RTX IO (opens in new tab) and SmartAccess Storage (opens in new tab) technologies. It essentially reroutes assets from your speedy storage drives, bypassing the CPU and sluggish APIs, straight to the GPU for rendering in a frame. Thus reducing overall latency, maximising bandwidth from an NVMe SSD, and speeding up loading times.

DirectStorage was originally a Windows 11 only feature but it has since been announced it is also headed to Windows 10 (opens in new tab). There are likely other requirements for DirectStorage: likely a supported GPU and a fairly speedy SSD. Just how fast that SSD needs to be we don't know, but likely PCIe 4.0 bandwidth or better for the full effect.

Now it would appear that Apple plans to integrate a DirectStorage alternative into its own graphics programming model. Makes sense—Apple has full control over its own silicon nowadays and can piece together all the constituent parts to make it work smoothly. Its latest silicon, the Apple M2 (opens in new tab), also promises to deliver 35% more graphics performance than its predecessor. So that's well-timed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JIYiV_0g2wsk3M00
(Image credit: Microsoft/Reddit)

Apple's Fast Resource Loading API is not really a competitor to DirectStorage, however. Apple's silicon doesn't play nice with Windows systems, or vice versa. But it does go to show that these technologies—upscaling, NVMe storage APIs, etc.—are starting to become the new norm for gaming on all platforms

Don't forget, Xbox also uses a version of DirectStorage and game developers on the platform now have access to AMD's upscaling technology in the Xbox GDK (opens in new tab). The PlayStation 5's Kraken and IO subsystem also operates in a similar fashion.

Peak Storage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nW88S_0g2wsk3M00

Best SSD for gaming (opens in new tab): the best solid state drives around

Best PCIe 4.0 SSD for gaming (opens in new tab): the next gen has landed

The best NVMe SSD (opens in new tab): this slivers of SSD goodness

Best external hard drives (opens in new tab): expand your horizons

Best external SSDs (opens in new tab): plug in upgrades for gaming laptops and consoles

Metal 3 is being introduced (opens in new tab) alongside No Man's Sky and Resident Evil: Village later this year, though no exact date has been given. It's very possible that DirectStorage arrives within the first PC games alongside the next-generation of GPUs towards the latter half of the year, too, meaning these two technologies arrive around a similar time. There are no firm dates for either just yet, however.

We know AMD plans to roll out SmartAccess Storage alongside developers Luminous Productions in Forspoken, and it's already shown off how load times can shrink from 10 seconds to just one second (opens in new tab) with the feature enabled. So there's at least good reason to get excited by its arrival.

Goodbye, loading screens. We knew ye too well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JsDEu_0g2wsk3M00

Jacob earned his first byline writing for his own tech blog from his hometown in Wales in 2017. From there, he graduated to professionally breaking things as hardware writer at PCGamesN, where he would later win command of the kit cupboard as hardware editor. Nowadays, as senior hardware editor at PC Gamer, he spends his days reporting on the latest developments in the technology and gaming industry. When he's not writing about GPUs and CPUs, however, you'll find him trying to get as far away from the modern world as possible by wild camping.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

A Google engineer thinks its AI has become sentient, which seems... fine

Neither Cyberdyne Systems nor TriOptimum Corporation could be reached for comment. A new report in the Washington Post (opens in new tab) describes the story of a Google engineer who believes that LaMDA, a natural language AI chatbot, has become sentient. Naturally, this means it's now time for us all to catastrophize about how a sentient AI is absolutely, positively going to gain control of weaponry, take over the internet, and in the process probably murder or enslave us all.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ssds#External Storage#Directstorage#Apple S Wwdc 2022 Event#Macs#Fsr#Dlss#Gpu#Smartaccess Storage
PC Gamer

Diablo 4 closed beta pre-registration is now open

Blizzard has quietly opened pre-registrations for a Diablo 4 closed beta, allowing players to opt-in for a shot at the closed beta when testing starts. To do so, all you need to do is head to the Diablo 4 website and click a little "Pre-Register" button, then log in to your battle.net account for a chance to get picked as a tester. As of now, no date has...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Here's a cheat sheet for the Compass Datacenters quiz and a chance to win a $500 Razer gift card

If you were paying attention to the PC Gaming Show this year, you'll have spotted an opportunity from our pals at Compass Datacenters to win yourself one of four $500 Razer gift cards. They weren't kidding, of course. If you didn't find a moment to jot down all the details between all the new trailers and exciting gameplay teasers, or need to know where to go for a chance to win, here are all the details again.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
AMD
PC Gamer

Wishlist games featured in the PC Gaming Show on Steam

Hey folks, beloved mascot Coconut Monkey here representing the collective PC Gamer editorial team, who worked together to write this article! PC Gamer is the global authority on PC games—starting in 1993 with the magazine, and then in 2010 with this website you're currently reading. We have writers across the US, UK and Australia, who you can read about here (opens in new tab).
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The makers of Cloudpunk reveal Nivalis, a 'slice of life simulation in a cyberpunk world'

The new game from Ion Lands will put the great, crumbling cyberpunk city in a very different perspective. One of the most pleasant videogame surprises of 2020 was Cloudpunk, a cyberpunk exploration game set in a gorgeous voxel metropolis. Imagine Blade Runner, except instead of a cop tracking down runaway slaves, you're an Uber driver of the future. It's wonderful: The writing, as we noted in our 80% review, is uneven at times, but the city feels sprawling and alive. It's the kind of place you can just cruise aimlessly, letting the sights and sounds wash over you. It's also the setting for developer Ion Lands' next game, a very different kind of life-in-the-cyber-city experience called Nivalis.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Hideo Kojima is friends with Xbox now

The new partnership is a big coup for Phil Spencer and Xbox Game Studios. Hideo Kojima took to the Xbox and Bethesda showcase tonight to, essentially, say this: "Friendship ended with SONY. Now Microsoft is my best friend!" Near the end of the showcase Xbox boss Phil Spencer announced "a...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Outriders Worldslayer expansion looks like a different game

A radically new biome and a distinct villain are coming to Outriders this month. Outriders, the third-person shooter released by People can Fly last year, is getting a new expansion called Worldslayer, and it's releasing pretty darn soon. A trailer for the DLC aired during the PC Gaming Show 2022 (opens in new tab).
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Mana is the perfect rewards debit card for gamers

You’re a gamer. Which means you’re used to working hard for what you want and not giving up until that final boss is a big pile of dust. You’re ready to grind day after day for that epic, one-of-a-kind legendary piece of game-changing gear. So why not...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Treachery, blood and barbarism await you in the mighty halls of Norland

The Norland trailer gives us a boodthirsty taster of this complex medieval, colony builder. This year Norland stands out as one of the few colony sims we've exhibited at the PC Gaming Show (opens in new tab). The new trailer, debuting today, gives us insolent plebs a taste of noble steel, rampant disease, and capital punishment. Ah, just what we crave from a story-generating strategy game.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy