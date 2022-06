An Ohio grand jury declined to indict a police officer who last year was driving a patrol vehicle that struck a wounded man who later died, authorities said. Springfield Police Officer Amanda Rosales faced potential charges of reckless vehicle homicide and negligent vehicle homicide but was not indicted by a Clark County grand jury, according to an announcement Wednesday by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.Dashcam video from Rosales’ cruiser showed her run over Eric Cole, 42, who is Black, as he bled in the middle of a street from a gunshot wound to his left arm on June 13, 2021.

SPRINGFIELD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO