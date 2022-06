Chelsea's Reece James has revealed his admiration of Trent Alexander-Arnold despite the pair’s fierce battle to occupy the starting right-back role for England. Alexander-Arnold has received his fair share of backlash in recent weeks regarding his defensive abilities. The Liverpool man let Vinicius Jr. ghost in behind him to open the scoring in the Champions League final, and many thus believe he needs to work on his defensive awareness.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 HOURS AGO