ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Florida: 2-Year-Old Fatally Shoots Father & Mother Is Charged

By Orlando, the Freakshow
wild941.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Florida mother was arrested and charged after her two-year-old son shot and killed their father. The two-year-old took a loaded gun that...

wild941.com

Comments / 13

Curtas Schmidt
5d ago

what a lie they could actually believe a two-year-old pulled the trigger next they'll be saying Alec Baldwin was his mentor

Reply
4
Related
veronews.com

Man shot several times after running from traffic stop with gun

GIFFORD — Deputies shot and wounded a 19-year-old man who officials said ran from a traffic stop while carrying a gun late Saturday. The man – who was struck several times by the gunfire – was taken by ambulance to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce, Indian River County Assistant Fire Chief David Rattray said.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Orange County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
wogx.com

Watch: Convicted felon tries to run from Florida police during traffic stop, crashes car, video shows

OCALA, Fla. - Video shows the moment Ocala police say a convicted felon and sex offender tried to run from them during a traffic stop and then crashed his car. It happened earlier this month when an officer pulled Frank Dykes over for allegedly not wearing his seatbelt. When the officer asked for his license and registration, they say Dykes tried to drive away, nearly missing another patrol car and spinning out in the street.
OCALA, FL
WESH

Police search for 2 accused rapists on the run in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating two incidents of rape they say have happened in the last three weeks. The attacks happened in two different neighborhoods and by who police believe are two different suspects. But both those suspects remain unidentified and on the loose. Police are asking...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felons#Child Neglect#Violent Crime
timesnewsexpress.com

Three Teens Arrested For Armed Burglary In Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– On Thursday, June 9, Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested three juveniles for armed burglary after they broke into two vehicles and stole two firearms in Lakeland. The three teens were on juvenile probation at the time of their arrest. Chelsea McGhee,...
POLK COUNTY, FL
17blogs.com

Florida man arrested for showering with woman

A naked man and a woman wrapped in a towel were taken into custody in a Florida town when Polk County police officers arrested them both at a particularly awkward moment. The suspect, a 29-year-old man, was in the shower — with a friend — when officers arrived at the home, according to a June 5 news release. The incident occurred May 30 at a home in Highland City, a town about 40 miles east of downtown Tampa.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
veronews.com

Man killed in overnight shooting in Gifford

GIFFORD — A man in his early 20s was killed after being struck by gunfire overnight, authorities said. Indian River County sheriff’s officials said there was no known danger to the public but are investigating the case as a homicide. “Currently, detectives are working all leads,” sheriff’s officials...
GIFFORD, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

10 Year-Old Arrested in Orlando on Murder Charges

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 10 year-old girl in Orlando has been arrested in connection a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on May 30th. She is charged with second degree murder after purportedly taking a gun given to her by her mother and shooting a woman whom the mother was arguing with in the head. It's not yet clear whether she'll be charged as an adult.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy