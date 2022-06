GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) For all-natural body care products 42N Naturals is a place you need to check out. Rachel Leins started 42N Naturals during the pandemic as an all-natural way to access skincare needs. They now have a collection of 11 different fragrances including body bars, whipped body butters, and lotions. The scents are created at their South Haven location in their on-site kitchen and are inspired by nature and the lakeshore. Because all the production is done on site, you can see everything being made from inside the store. Being all-natural is important to Rachel and her team, most products have 5 ingredients or less.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO