Chrissy Teigen's son, Miles, would really hate to hear "Bye Bye Bye" from his mom's childhood crush, because the little guy can't get enough of him!. On Thursday, Teigen took to her Instagram Stories and showed just how close her 4-year-old son has gotten to her childhood crush, Lance Bass. In the short snippet she posted on social media, a group of friends are gathered around the piano, presumably watching John Legend perform. Among the group is the *NSYNC singer, who has Miles on his lap as they all intently watch Legend do what he does best.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO