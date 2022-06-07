ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At Least 50 Killed During Mass Shooting In Nigerian Church

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
 3 days ago

Although we’re currently going through a lot when it comes to mass shootings here in America, that’s not to say other parts of the world aren’t dealing with gun violence as well.

A church in Owo, Nigeria was subject to a bloody gun attack this past Sunday (June 5) when random assailants stormed the congregation’s religious service and opened fire, causing at least 50 casualties that even include children.

According to CNN , Sunday’s attack on St. Francis Catholic Church created a death toll that was “quite large” in the words of Ondo State House of Assembly legislator Adeyemi Olayemi, who also stated, “the attackers came in motorcycles and started shooting sporadically … they killed many people inside the church.”

Local resident Laide Ajanaku, who lost both her parents in the tragic shooting, described the pandemonium to CNN by stating, “We heard it was an explosion at first, then we started panicking and calling everyone for information.” Ajanaku adds, “Somebody had my dad’s phone. I still don’t know who that person was. The person picked up and said my dad had been injured and had been taken to the hospital, but he didn’t know anything about my mum’s whereabouts. He later said my dad didn’t make it. We eventually got through to a priest friend who confirmed that my mum had died as well.” The bodies of 67-year-old John Adesina Ajanaku and 64-year-old Olabimpe Susanahwere were sadly identified later at a morgue.

More on this monstrosity below, via CNN:

“State police could not confirm the total number of casualties, a police spokesperson told CNN Sunday, nor could they yet identify those behind the attack.

A police statement said, ‘the assailants approached the church during the service, started shooting from outside the church while others numbering about four shot directly into the church,’ citing a preliminary investigation.

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu said he was “shocked” by the attack and called it a ‘black Sunday in Owo.’”

Ajanaku has managed to find some form of a silver lining in her parents death, finding comfort in the fact they died together being that “one couldn’t live without the other.”

Please keep all of our Black brothers and sister across the world in your prayers at this time. Nigeria is having a particularly rough week, as this mass shooting follows the church stampede in Port Harcourt last week that took the lives of 31 people.

We send love and healing to all during these hard times.

