Above average temperatures holding across North Texas; Even hotter next week

We're exactly two weeks away for the first official day of summer, but as you know, it's already been feeling like summer since May!

Unfortunately, the heat will continue to build across north Texas through next week, with little or no precipitation in the forecast.

We're starting off this morning in the 70s once again with a deck of low clouds sneaking in from the south. There's also a complex of storms in Oklahoma, but unfortunately, this will miss us well to the north. So what you feel and see is what you get. Morning clouds afternoon sun today with highs back in the mid-90s. Heat index values will be slightly above 100° during peak heating.

Rinse and repeat for tomorrow and Thursday with morning lows in the 70s afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 90s. Heat index values as high as 102 degrees.

Photo credit National Weather Service

There is a very slight chance for some morning storms tomorrow and Thursday as a cold front edges close to the Red River Valley. Unfortunately, I don't think these will make it into Dallas and Fort Worth.

By Friday, surface winds will back to the southwest, as a weak cold front approaches from the north by late evening. The southwesterly winds will cause temperatures to heat up big time! The record high for Friday is 101 degrees. We will come close to or break the record. I'm forecasting a high of 102 degrees. It might even be hotter than that. Factor in humidity and heat index values will be well above 105 degrees. Ouch!

The weekend is looking sunny, hot and dry. Slightly cooler on Saturday with highs in the mid-90s. We're back close to 100 degrees on Sunday and anywhere between 101 and 103 degrees pretty much every day next week. Also, we may see our first heat advisories of 2022. Stay tuned. And again, no rain in the forecast. I wish I had better news.

Please remember to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks if you're going to be working outdoors. Also, make sure the pets have shade and water if you do have to leave them outside for a few hours.

Have a terrific day and enjoy the weather, when you can, it's the only weather you've got.

Photo credit National Weather Service

*Yest Rain: 0.00”; *Yest High: 94; Low: 76

*Today’s Averages: High: 90; Low: 71

*Record high: 101 (1980); Record low: 53 (1983)

* June rain: 2.64”; June surplus: +1.84”

﻿*2022 rain: 12.41”; 2022 deficit: 4.98"

*Sunrise: 6:20am; Sunset: 8:25pm

Today: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. Windy and hot. High: Mid 90s. Heat index near 100. Wind: South 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Fair, mild and muggy. Low: Mid to upper 70s. Wind: South 15-25 mph.

Tomorrow: Slight chance of morning storms north of DFW. Mostly sunny, breezy and hot. High: Mid to upper 90s. Heat index 102. Wind: SSE 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Slight chance of morning storms north of DFW. Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: Mid 90s. Heat index 102

Friday: Mostly sunny and VERY hot. Slight chance of a late evening storm. Near record highs. High: 102.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and not as hot. High: Mid 90s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Heating back up. High: Near 100.

Monday: Sunny, breezy and hot. High: 102.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram