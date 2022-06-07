ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 100,000 gallons of raw sewage spills into Arlington's Rush Creek

By Curt Lewis
 5 days ago

The city of Arlington now reports more than 100,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled into Rush Creek because of the heavy rain storms last Friday night.

Officials say parts of eastern Fort Worth and western Arlington got at least five inches of rain in just a few hours.

The downpour caused a sewer manhole to collapse along the banks of Rush Creek just south of I-20. The collapse led to a rupture of a 12-inch sanitary sewage line which led to the creek's contamination.

The rupture has been fixed but it took some time before crews could even reach the site because of the flooding along the creek.

The city says the raw sewage will not get into the city's water supply because Rush Creek does not drain into the Lake Arlington reservoir. The announcement from the city means everyone should use caution downstream by avoiding contact with contaminated soil or water.

