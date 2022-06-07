M61 reopens after crash between car and HGV shuts motorway

The M61 has reopened following a crash involving a car and lorry.

The major motorway was closed for two hours on the southbound carriageway at junction three for Kearsley Spur following the collision at about 8.30am on Tuesday.

Motorway cameras showed miles-long queues of traffic snaked along the carriageway near the incident as motorists attempted to navigate the morning rush hour.

National Highways later warned motorists of four miles of congestion causing 30-minute delays above normal travel time.

All lanes were reopened at about 10.15am.