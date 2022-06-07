ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Greg Abbott campaigner claims she was fired after viral footage showed her laughing at him

By Sravasti Dasgupta
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nM7f3_0g2wpwVT00

A video of a campaigner for Texas governor Greg Abbott allegedly laughing at him has gone viral, leading the canvasser to claim she got axed from the campaign.

Ring camera video showed the woman, identified as Monique Dawson, laughing after a resident refused to support the governor’s campaign in the upcoming election.

The video was shared by James Whitfield, the resident, on Twitter on Friday and has collected 3.1 million views, more than 5,000 likes and more than 1,000 retweets.

It showed Ms Dawson walking up to Dr Whitfield’s door and ringing the bell.

“I’m a volunteer for Greg Abbott and want to know if we can count on your support for his upcoming election,” she can be heard saying when the door is answered.

“Absolutely not,” replied Mr Whitfield, after which Ms Dawson bursts out with laughter.

“Everybody got to have a job, sir,” she said before laughing and walking away.

Dr Whitfield shared the video with the caption: “She asked the question. I just kept it. I’m runnin’ with a leader who’s filled with courage, conviction, compassion, empathy and integrity.”

Ms Dawson identified herself as the woman in the video in a tweet on Saturday.

“I just saw the look on his face and it was pure amusement,” she tweeted.

“I couldn’t hold in my laugh to save my life, and they fired me,” she said.

Ms Dawson also tweeted a link to a GoFundMe page so she could support herself till she finds a new job.

“If you can spare a $1 or 2 it will add up and replace what I could have been earning as a campaigner,” she wrote on the crowdfunding website.

“Bills are due and I have no other source of income outside this job.”

Ms Dawson’s GoFundMe shows donations of more than $27,000, past its $15,000 goal.

She also posted a video later to confirm she was the same woman in the viral video.

Dr Whitfield said he had posted the video online as he wanted to share her joy with the world.

“I think she could tell by the look on my face that my response was going to be less than favorable because she almost started laughing before I said ‘absolutely not’,” he said via email to the DailyDot.

He added that he had watched the video several times before deciding to share it.

“I felt called to share Monique’s joy with the world. While she may have been canvassing for someone I do not support, she operated with grace, joy, and kindness—a great lesson for us all.”

Mr Abbott’s campaign has denied Ms Dawson was associated with the campaign.

“This person never worked for Texans for Greg Abbott or volunteered for the campaign,” a spokesperson said in an email to DailyDot.

Comments / 90

DFWM
5d ago

that's what happens when you hire canvassers. volunteers are generally people who are supportive of the candidate. guess Greg Abbott has to pay people I can't imagine anybody volunteering on his behalf.

Reply(3)
16
Richarf Mcnutt
5d ago

Abbott is the best man for the job in Texas. he's definitely got my vote. she got exactly what she deserves.

Reply(15)
37
Mr. Smith
5d ago

Well aBBOTT is a funny GUY a MINDLESS MULE for the NRA and Party nothing for the TEXAS People

Reply(8)
39
Related
SFGate

Ted Cruz Storms Off After Interviewer Asks: ‘Why Do Shootings Only Happen in America?’

Ted Cruz attended a vigil for the murder victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas and was confronted by Sky News reporter Mark Stone, who grilled the senator on why frequent mass shootings only happen in America. Cruz tried to spin the mass shooting in Uvalde as having nothing to do with gun laws and cut the interview short because of what he viewed as Stone’s “political agenda.” Twenty one people died at Robb Elementary after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire. Nineteen of the victims were children.
UVALDE, TX
MSNBC

‘You are as low of a human being as can be’: Parkland father to Sen. Ted Cruz, Gov. Greg Abbott

In the wake of the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting, anti-gun violence activist Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was murdered in the mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018, joins The ReidOut. "I say screw you Ted Cruz and Gov. Abbott,” Guttenberg tells Joy Reid. “You want this fight? I'm done talking to you. I'm done trying to reason with you. You are who you are. You are as low of a human being as can be. We will fire you. And that's what we need to do."May 26, 2022.
PARKLAND, FL
thebrag.com

Cardi B under fire after controversial tweet about Texas school shooting

Cardi B has faced major backlash over a controversial post she made on Twitter amid the news that there had been yet another fatal school shooting in the US. On May 24, the world was left shocked and saddened over the news a teenage gunman had killed at least 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Vibe

John Legend Calls Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s Suggested Solutions To Uvalde School Shooting “Idiocy”

Click here to read the full article. The mass shooting at a Texas elementary school this past Tuesday (May 24) left many heartbroken and outraged including John Legend who aimed his rage toward Sen. Ted Cruz and called out his “idiocy” in response to the unfathomable tragedy. In a series of tweets, the Get Lifted crooner wrote, “Dear God. The idiocy. No gun reform. Just door reform from Ted Cruz,” captioned above a video of a press conference held by Cruz on Wednesday (May 25) in which Cruz suggested that the senseless crime could have been prevented if the back door to Robb...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crowdfunding#Viral Video#Politics State
The Independent

Family of girl, 10, killed in Uvalde school shooting refuse to appear with Gov Abbott

The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Independent

Ted Cruz ‘disappointed’ that officials dropped out of NRA meeting after Uvalde massacre

Texas Senator Ted Cruz is defending his decision to speak at the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Houston just days after a gunman murdered 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school less than 300 miles away. Mr Cruz said he “thought it was important” to attend the conference despite the carnage while speaking on an episode of his podcast, Verdict with Ted Cruz.After his co-host pointed out that “a lot of people” — including Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Representative Dan Crenshaw, and his Senate colleague John Cornyn — had declined to make...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

The Independent

693K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy