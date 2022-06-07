ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine ‘truly grateful’ for UK weapons but needs more, says Ukrainian MP

By Max McLean
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cvF5d_0g2wpvck00

A Ukrainian MP has said her country is “truly grateful” for the UK’s donation of long-range missiles but said more air support is needed to compete with Russia .

The UK is to send its first long-range missiles to Ukraine after Russia struck the outskirts of Kyiv for the first time since April.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Britain will send an unspecified number of M270 launchers, which can fire precision-guided rockets up to 50 miles – a longer range than any missile technology currently in use in the war.

“That will actually make a difference on the battlefield,” Inna Sovsun, the deputy leader of the Holos Party, told the PA news agency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RGPpp_0g2wpvck00

“If it did come earlier we would have saved so much life and so much less damage would have been done.

“It’s a good start and we truly appreciate it, everybody in Ukraine knows about that and we are truly grateful for that actually happening.

“You have to realise that right now what is happening there is a battle of artillery, the one who has more artillery will win, and Ukraine unfortunately doesn’t have as much artillery to fight against the Russian artillery.

“Everybody speaks the same phrase to the bravery of the Ukrainian army, and we agree with that very much, but bravery doesn’t save you from the Russian missiles and artillery.

“Now, this is starting to make a difference, again we hope it comes in bigger numbers and we hope it comes as soon as possible.”

Ukrainian troops will be trained in the UK to use the equipment, Mr Wallace said – Boris Johnson said the systems will help Ukraine “effectively repel the continuing Russian onslaught”.

Ms Sovsun said Ukraine is still in need of fighter jets, adding “we don’t have the air support that we need”.

The Ministry of Defence said the decision to provide the launchers was closely co-ordinated with the US government, which said it will supply high mobility artillery rocket systems to Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SSJG8_0g2wpvck00

When the US announced it will be sending the missiles, Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to hit new targets.

“If they are delivered, we will draw appropriate conclusions from this and use our weapons, which we have enough of, to strike at those objects that we have not yet hit,” he said in an interview with state TV channel Russia-1, which was filmed on Friday.

Ms Sovsun however said that Mr Putin’s threats did not change the situation for Ukraine.

She said: “He is saying ‘I will attack you if you get the weapons from the West’, but he will attack us anyway.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
The Independent

Newsmax host belittles Capitol police officer as ‘attractive blonde’ and downplays attack

A host on the right-wing Newsmax channel branded a Capitol police officer who gave evidence at the January 6 hearing “self-aggrandising” and “an attractive blonde”.Greg Kelly mocked Officer Caroline Edwards and claimed that her evidence to the panel was that she “fell down” during the violent attack by Donald Trump’s supporters.Officer Edwards in fact described to the committee how she had slipped in blood and had seen a “ghostly pale” Brian Sicknick, the officer who died days after the riot after suffering two strokes.Mr Kelly told his viewers that Officer Edwards had only been picked for the hearing because...
The Independent

Briton’s death sentence will ‘invigorate’ others fighting Russia, says friend

The friend of a British soldier captured by Russian forces while fighting for Ukraine, said his death sentence will “invigorate” those still resisting Russia’s advances.Aiden Aslin, 28, was convicted of taking action towards violent seizure of power at a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic.Another Brit, 48-year-old Shaun Pinner, and Moroccan national Saaudun Brahim, were also convicted alongside Mr Aslin after the three were accused of being “mercenaries” fighting with Ukrainian troops.Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti reported the three are set to face a firing squad.Brennan Phillips, an American former soldier who met Mr Aslin in Syria and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukrainian official shares footage of Wagner Group base destroyed in Luhansk region

Ukrainian officials have claimed its forces destroyed a military base used by notorious Russian mercenaries in the eastern Luhansk region.Regional governor Serhiy Haidai shared a video of a burning building which he said showed the remains of the site used by the Wagner Group at a local stadium in the city of Kadiivka. "The Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a well-aimed attack on it. Only one survived," Mr Haidai tweeted. Ukrainian news outlet Hromadske said that 22 people had died and four others were injured in the strike.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Two British fighters sentenced to death by Russian separatists - liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Britain#Ukrainian#Defence#The Holos Party#Russian
The Independent

UK military: Russia using anti-ship missiles on land targets

Russian bombers have likely been launching 1960s-era heavy, anti-ship missiles meant to destroy aircraft carriers with nuclear warheads against land targets in Ukraine, a British military intelligence report said Saturday.It said the 5.5-ton Kh-22 missiles, when used in ground attacks with conventional warheads, are highly inaccurate and can cause severe collateral damage and casualties. Russia is likely using such weapons because it is running short of more precise modern missiles, Britain's Defense Ministry said in a daily update. Russian forces have been concentrating their efforts on capturing all of Ukraine’s eastern region of coal mines and factories known as...
MILITARY
The Independent

What time is the Jan 6 hearing on Monday and what to expect

The second public hearing of the January 6 committee is set for Monday morning, following an explosive opening prime time event hosted by the panel on Thursday.With more than 20 million people watching the committee’s first presentation, the audience size is expected to drop for Monday’s event, mainly due to its 10am ET start time. But the revelations about the efforts of ex-President Donald Trump’s team to overturn the 2020 election are expected to continue, while more footage of the attack itself is released as well.Monday’s hearing is expected to focus on the former president’s efforts to sow distrust...
The Independent

UK broadcasting union passes motions to defend public service broadcasting

The UK’s biggest broadcasting union has passed two motions to defend public service broadcasting, creative content and jobs.The motions were passed by Bectu at a national conference on Sunday.The conference noted that public service broadcasting in the UK was “under attack like never before” following Government plans to privatise Channel 4 and reduce the BBC license fee.The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport’s secretary of state, Nadine Dorries, has also proposed a review of the BBC’s future funding.Bectu’s members include staff from the BBC, as well as across the television, film, theatre and live events industries.Freezing and later abolishing...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Government under fire for food strategy ‘bordering on the preposterous’

The Government has been accused of concocting a food strategy for England “bordering on the preposterous”, with a leaked paper suggesting ministers are set to reject key recommendations from a major review.Calls for a sugar and salt reformulation tax appear to be ignored, while no promise has been made to guarantee the budget for farm payments until at least 2029 to ease the transition to more sustainable land use.Cabinet minister Michael Gove announced in 2019 that Leon restaurant co-founder Henry Dimbleby was to lead a review into England’s food system to ensure it is “safe, healthy and affordable” for all.Mr...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Independent

Johnson pledges to ‘back farmers’ in food strategy blasted by critics

A new food strategy for England will “back farmers”, Boris Johnson has pledged, after a leaked draft of the document was described by critics as “half-baked”.Ministers are aiming to strengthen the resilience of the nation’s supply chains and increase domestic production, so “we will grow and eat more of our own food”, to help guard against future economic shocks and crises.The strategy, published on Monday, is in response to a major review of the country’s food system by Leon restaurant co-founder Henry Dimbleby.The Prime Minister said it sets out how the Government will support farmers, boost British industry and safeguard...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Dimbleby says new Government food plan is ‘not a strategy’

The architect of a major review of the country’s food system has poured cold water on the Government’s vision for the industry, saying its new plan is “not a strategy”.Boris Johnson has pledged the blueprint, being launched on Monday, will “back farmers”, after a leaked draft of the document was condemned by critics as “half-baked”.Ministers are aiming to strengthen the resilience of the nation’s supply chains and increase domestic production, so “we will grow and eat more of our own food”, to help guard against future economic shocks and crises.But the Government’s food tsar said the response to his wide-ranging...
WORLD
The Independent

Ministers urged to publish legal advice behind new NI Protocol legislation

There should be the greatest possible transparency over the legal advice that has led the Government to determine new legislation on the Northern Ireland Protocol will not breach international law, opposition parties have said.Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis committed to publishing the Government’s “legal position” on the matter on Monday, when the Bill is due to be introduced to Parliament, but insisted “governments don’t publish details behind advice given to ministers”.Downing Street has said it will share only “a summary” of the legal advice it received with the public, which has led to accusations of a “cover-up”.The legislation will give...
POLITICS
The Independent

Former British soldier killed in Ukraine ‘a true hero’

An ex-British soldier killed while fighting in Ukraine has been hailed a hero by both his family and an adviser to the war-torn country’s president.Jordan Gatley was shot dead in the city of Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine.He left the British Army in March and travelled to Ukraine to help forces there “after careful consideration”, his father said.It takes a lot of courage to leave home and go thousand miles to defend what you believe in. Just because the heart says so. Because you can't stand the evil. Jordan Gatley was a true hero. We will always remember his contribution to...
MILITARY
The Independent

Rwanda migrant removal policy faces court challenges

The Government’s immigration policy of sending some asylum seekers to Rwanda is set to face two challenges in the courts on Monday.A High Court judge ruled on Friday that the first flight to the east African country could go ahead on Tuesday but this is set to be challenged in the Court of Appeal.The appeal has been brought by the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS), which represents more than 80% of Border Force staff, along with the Care4Calais and Detention Action charities.A second case is due to be heard in the High Court on Monday after Asylum Aid, a...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

What the papers say – June 13

The papers on Monday are led by Government plans to unilaterally amend the Northern Ireland Protocol.The Daily Telegraph reports European judges will be blocked from having the final say on Northern Ireland disputes under the new Bill.The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'European judges to be stripped of protocol powers'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/uHObhrz93b— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 12, 2022The Guardian says the Government has been warned the legislation will damage UK investment.Guardian front page, Monday 13 June 2022: Overriding Northern Irish deal will damage UK investment, warns CBI pic.twitter.com/hHqVdsPUqk— Guardian news (@guardiannews) June 12, 2022A “Tory...
WORLD
The Independent

Government to introduce controversial legislation to amend NI Protocol

A Bill to unilaterally amend the Northern Ireland Protocol will be introduced in Parliament amid controversy over whether the legislation will break international law.Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has insisted the new Bill is “lawful” and “correct” but Labour has accused the Government of “law-breaking”.There is also likely to be some opposition from within Tory ranks, with a number of MPs believed to be unhappy with the legislation.The Financial Times reported that an internal note had been circulating among those against the Bill, which said: “Breaking international law to rip up the Prime Minister’s own treaty is damaging to everything...
POLITICS
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon urges businesses to change ways to improve economy

The First Minister of Scotland is to deliver a speech to businesses encouraging them to adapt to new ways of working to boost the economy in the wake of the pandemic.Nicola Sturgeon will pledge the Scottish Government’s support to work in partnership with industry in an opening address at the Scottish Council for Development and Industry (SCDI) Annual Forum in Edinburgh on Monday.She is expected to urge businesses to look at new ways of working that will help achieve a more resilient economy and a wealthier, fairer and greener Scotland.During the conference, the SNP leader will confirm the expansion of...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

693K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy