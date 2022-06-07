ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

A Looming Global Food Crisis Demands International Funding Response | Opinion

By Mark Malloch-Brown
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The time for action is now—if the world is to avoid cascading political instability in the Global South sparked by rising costs for ordinary...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Crisis#Food Prices#Food Security#Imf#Europe#Russian
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Sri Lanka
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Farmers could grow fruit and veg in greenhouses as big as the Millennium Dome as Boris Johnson plans to slash red tape

The Prime Minister will today unveil plans to boost farmers and encourage Britons to buy local by supercharging the production of home-grown fruit and vegetables. Food security will be at the heart of Boris Johnson’s post-Brexit strategy and will include growing tomatoes in greenhouses as large as the Millennium Dome, now known as The O2.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Pension investors launch campaign against dual-class share structures

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Leading UK and U.S. pension investors managing more than $1 trillion have launched a campaign to stop companies using dual-class share structures that concentrate voting power in the hands of certain shareholders at the expense of others. Launched by British railways pensions scheme Railpen and...
ECONOMY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
989K+
Followers
96K+
Post
858M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy